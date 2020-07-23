Alta Sierra Women’s Golf Club 27-hole Tournament champs
Alta Sierra Women’s Golf Club completed its 27-hole Tournament on July 9. The two-day tournament began July 7 with nine holes of alternate shot. The final day of competition consisted of nine holes of better ball and ended with nine holes of aggregate (combined) scoring. The overall winning team, with a score of 156, was Janet Barnes and Maxine Cozby. The first flight winning team was Diane Sanguinetti and Peggy Hubert. Barb Pearce and Judy Wood won the second flight. Both teams had scores of 159.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User