The Nevada County Fair is in full swing, and Monster Trucks will be in action on Friday and Saturday night at the Nevada County Fairgrounds Arena.
“We’re so excited to once again bring the All Star Monster Truck Tour back to Nevada County” said Bryan Wagner, President of All-Star Motorsport Productions.”
All-Star Monster Trucks in competition this year:
Cyclops — driven by West Coast Hall of Famer Terry Woodcock
Unnamed and Untamed — driven by Californian Juan Munoz
Obsessed — driven by Monster Jam Stadium event winner Eric Swanson
Wild Card — driven by female rookie sensation Meisha Ferris
On Sunday, there will be a Rough Truck Challenge. The concept of the challenge is to drive fast. The driver who navigates the bumps, jumps, twists, and turns the fastest is the winner. The main thing to avoid is finishing your race upside down.
“What we love about coming to Grass Valley is the local participation in these events,” Wagner said. “Anyone with an ATV, UTV, or modified truck can compete for cash and prizes on Friday and Saturday. Then the wild ones with the Stock Rough Truck beater vehicles take center stage, racing side by side in thrilling competition.”
Registration is open from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. for any locals to come and compete in the events; cash and card are accepted for entry fees at the back gate.
Friday and Saturday Monster Truck event will start at 7:00 p.m. Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $8 for kids 12 & under.
Sunday’s Rough Truck Challenge starts at 7:00 p.m. Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $8 for kids 12 & under.
Ticket price includes meet & greet in the Arena from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on both days.
Arena gates open at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and 6:00 p.m. Sunday.
The Nevada County Fairgrounds is located at 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley, Ca, 95949.
