Sports Reporter
After a week off, the IndyCar Series heads to Nashville, Tennessee, for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. The race will take place on the streets of Nashville.
Sports Reporter
This will be the third IndyCar race on Nashville’s streets. Marcus Ericsson and Scott Dixon won the previous events. Dixon will attempt to make his 318th consecutive start, which would tie Tony Kanaan’s IndyCar record streak.
Nevada City native Alexander Rossi will race in the 80-lap contest, which will be good for 168 miles around a 2.1-mile course.
At the end of practice on Friday, Rossi and teammate Pato O’Ward were sitting in the top five.
In Rossi’s last two races, he finished 10th and 15th and picked up 35 points. He has 265 points on the season and is tenth in IndyCar Standings.
Alex Palou is the points leader; he has 477 points, and Josef Newgarden follows with 397. While Dixon (257), Ericsson (330), and Scott McLaughlin (329) round out the top five.
There have been six different winners in 12 IndyCar Series races this season: Ericsson (St. Petersburg), Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway, Indianapolis 500, and Iowa Speedway), Kyle Kirkwood (Long Beach), McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park), Palou (Indianapolis Road Course, Detroit, Road America, and Mid-Ohio) and Christian Lundgaard (Toronto).
So far this season, Rossi has four top-five and eight top-ten finishes. In Rossi’s IndyCar career, he has eight wins, 29 podiums.
Race coverage on Sunday will begin at 9:00 a.m. and will be on NBC and stream on Peacock.
Leigh Diffey will be the play-by-play announcer alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Dave Burns, Kevin Lee, and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: