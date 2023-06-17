IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing

Tony Kanaan, left, of Brazil, talks with Alexander Rossi during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Indianapolis.

 ap photo/Darron Cummings

Sports Reporter

Nevada City native Alexander Rossi will race in the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America this weekend. The IndyCar Series race is held at Road America in Elkhart, Wisconsin.

