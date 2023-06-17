Sports Reporter
Nevada City native Alexander Rossi will race in the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America this weekend. The IndyCar Series race is held at Road America in Elkhart, Wisconsin.
Nevada City native Alexander Rossi will race in the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America this weekend. The IndyCar Series race is held at Road America in Elkhart, Wisconsin.
The Sonsio Grand Prix will be 55 laps for a total of 220.77 miles.
The 14-turn, 4-mile road course is freshly paved, and with new pavement comes excellent grip, which will increase speeds. A new track record is possible.
Several teams tested Road America’s new surface last week, including Chip Ganassi Racing (Marcus Armstrong), Team Penske (Josef Newgarden, Will Power, Scott McLaughlin), Arrow McLaren (Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, Alexander Rossi), Juncos Hollinger Racing (Agustin Canapino, Callum Ilott), Dale Coyne Racing with HMD/RWR (David Malukas, Sting Ray Robb) and AJ Foyt Racing (Benjamin Pedersen).
There are six former winners in the field, including the top five finishers in the most recent race at Detroit — Power (2016), Rossi (2019), Scott Dixon (2017,’ 20), Rosenqvist (‘ 20) and Alex Palou (‘ 21). Newgarden also has two victories at Road America (2022,’ 18).
In Rossi’s last Detroit Grand Prix race, he finished fifth place for his third straight top-five finish. Along with his fifth-place finish, Rossi earned 31 points.
Rossi’s 31 points moved him from seventh to sixth with 176 points in the IndyCar Standings. Alex Palou is first with 273 points, followed by Marcus Ericsson (222), Josef Newgarden (203), Dixon (194), and Pato O’Ward (191).
So far this season, Rossi had four top-five finishes.
Rossi had a strong month of May, and in his last two May races, Rossi placed third in the Indianapolis Grand Prix and fifth in the Indianapolis 500.
Rossi started in the IndyCar Series in 2016. His first race was the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Rossi’s first win was the 2016 Indianapolis 500. His last win was the 2022 Gallagher Grand Prix. Rossi has eight wins, seven poles, 29 top-three finishes, and 45 top-five finishes.
Qualifying for the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America will start at 10:55 a.m. and be on Peacock Premium today.
Tomorrow, the IndyCar driver introductions will start at 9:45 a.m. engines will start at 10:23 a.m., and the Sonsio Grand Prix will begin at 10:30 a.m. It will be shown on USA Network and Peacock Premium.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: