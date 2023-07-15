Tomorrow the IndyCar Series will visit the Toronto Exhibition Place for the Honda Indy Toronto. After finishing tenth in the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Nevada City native Alexander Rossi will look to get his first win of the 2023 season.
This weekend’s event on the streets of Toronto will be held over 85 laps (152 miles) around the 11-turn, 1.786-mile course in Exhibition Place.
There have been five different winners in eight IndyCar Series races to start the 2023 season: Marcus Ericsson (St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway and Indianapolis 500), Kyle Kirkwood (Long Beach), Scott McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park), and Alex Palou (Indianapolis Road Course, Detroit, Road America, and Mid-Ohio) have all won in 2023.
The record for the most different winners in a season is 11.
Scott Dixon has the most wins in Toronto with four, and Michael Andretti has the most wins at the track with seven.
Rossi picked up 20 points in his last race and is eighth in the IndyCar Series standings. Alex Palou is No.1 with 377 points.
Dixon is in second with 267 points, while Josef Newgarden(261), Marcus Ericsson (255), and Pato O’Ward (250) round out the top five.
Drivers get a point for winning the pole position or for leading a lap. The driver who leads the most laps wins 2 points. Are some races worth more in points than others? All points are worth twice as much at the Indy 500 and the last race of the season.
So far this season, Rossi has four top-five and eight top-ten finishes.
Rossi started in the IndyCar Series in 2016. His first race was the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Rossi’s first win was the 2016 Indianapolis 500. His last win was the 2022 Gallagher Grand Prix. Rossi has eight wins, seven poles, 29 top-three finishes, and 45 top-five finishes.
The race will be shown on the Peacock streaming service. Coverage will begin at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow.
Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe.
