IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing

Alexander Rossi drives during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Monday, May 22, 2023.

 ap photo/Michael Conroy

Sports Reporter

Tomorrow the IndyCar Series will visit the Toronto Exhibition Place for the Honda Indy Toronto. After finishing tenth in the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Nevada City native Alexander Rossi will look to get his first win of the 2023 season.

