Alexander Rossi waves during introductions for the IndyCar auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, April 2, 2023.

 AP Photo/LM Otero

Sports Reporter

This weekend Nevada City’s own Alexander Rossi will race in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Rossi won this race in 2018 and 2019, becoming the first driver to repeat since Sebastien Bourdais who won three in a row from 2005-07.

