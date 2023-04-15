Sports Reporter
This weekend Nevada City’s own Alexander Rossi will race in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Rossi won this race in 2018 and 2019, becoming the first driver to repeat since Sebastien Bourdais who won three in a row from 2005-07.
Sports Reporter
“For me, it’s always an exciting event there, and Laguna (Seca),” Alexander Rossi told the Press-Telegram. “You know, it’s a home race in the sense that I’m from California. I always have a lot of friends and family turn out.”
Currently, Rossi is tied for ninth in the 2023 IndyCar Series standings with 40 points, one top-five finish, and a top-ten finish.
Pato O’Ward (82), Marcus Ericsson (75), Scott Dixon (67), Josef Newgarden (66), and Alex Palou (60) are the top-five racers in the IndyCar standings.
Rossi finished fourth at the 2023 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
Rossi started the IndyCar Series in 2016. His first race was the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, and Rossi’s first race win was in the 2016 Indianapolis 500. In 116 races, Rossi has eight wins, 28 podiums, and seven poles.
Rossi’s last win was the 2022 Gallagher Grand Prix.
Qualifying for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach begins today, and the actual race will be Sunday at 12:30 on NBC.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
