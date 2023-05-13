Sports Reporter
Nevada City native Alexander Rossi will race out of the No.6 position for Arrow McLaren in today’s GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course incorporates portions of turns 1 and 2 and the front straight of the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. The remainder of the circuit is within the infield, allowing for excellent spectator viewing.
Rossi’s last race was the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at the Alabama Barbers Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Rossi placed eighth and picked up 24 points.
Scott McLaughlin finished first, and Romain Grosjean finished second. Will Power, Pato O’Ward, and Alex Palou all finished in the top five.
Rossi is 14th with 72 in the IndyCar standings, with Marcus Ericsson leading the way with 130 points, followed by O’Ward’s 127. Alex Palou 121, McLaughlin 119, and Grosjean 115 round up the top five in the standings.
Rossi started in the IndyCar Series in 2016. His first race was the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, and Rossi’s first win was the 2016 Indianapolis 500. His last win was the 2022 Gallagher Grand Prix. In 117 races, Rossi has eight wins, 28 podiums, and seven poles.
In 2016, Rossi won the Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year and IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year.
The GMR Grand Prix will be today at 12:30 p.m. and will air on NBC.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: