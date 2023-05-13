IndyCar Texas Auto Racing

Alexander Rossi waves during introductions for the IndyCar auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, April 2, 2023.

 AP Photo/LM Otero

Sports Reporter

Nevada City native Alexander Rossi will race out of the No.6 position for Arrow McLaren in today’s GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.

