The IndyCar Series returns to the track this weekend for a doubleheader at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, for the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 Saturday and the Hy-Vee One Step 250. Alexander Rossi, a Nevada City native, will look to win his first race of the season.
The Iowa Speedway is a .875-mile tri-oval with variable banking that drives like a much bigger superspeedway. With laps under 18 seconds, “The World’s Fastest Short Track” is exceptionally demanding physically and mentally on drivers. Both races will be 250 laps for 223.5 miles.
Josef Newgarden and Pato O’Ward will try to defend their race wins at Iowa a season ago in the first oval races on the schedule since the 2023 Indianapolis 500.
In Rossi’s last race, the Honda Indy Toronto, he placed 16th. Rossi is currently in 10th place in the IndyCar series this year with 230 points.
Alex Palou is the points leader with 417, followed by Scott Dixon’s 300 points. While Josef Newgarden (291), Marcus Ericcson (275), and O’Ward (274) round out the top five.
On race day, drivers can score up to three (3) points based on the number of laps they lead, if any. One point is awarded to any driver who leads at least one lap during the race. Two additional points are awarded to the driver who leads the most laps during the race.
So far this season, Rossi has four top-five and seven top-ten finishes.
In his IndyCar career, Rossi has eight wins, five poles, 44 top-five finishes, and 74 top-ten finishes.
Saturday’s Hy-Vee Homefront 250 will begin at noon and be shown on NBC and Peacock. Sunday’s Hy-Vee One Step 250 will start at 11:00 p.m. and be televised on NBC and Peacock.
