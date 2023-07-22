IndyCar Long Beach GP Auto Racing

Alexander Rossi runs laps during practice of the IndyCar Grand Prix of Long Beach auto race Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Long Beach, Calif.

 ap photo/Jae C. Hong

Sports Reporter

The IndyCar Series returns to the track this weekend for a doubleheader at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, for the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 Saturday and the Hy-Vee One Step 250. Alexander Rossi, a Nevada City native, will look to win his first race of the season.

To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.