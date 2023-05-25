IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing

Alexander Rossi drives through the first turn during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 20, 2023.

 ap photo/Michael Conroy

The Indianapolis 500 is this Sunday, and drivers raced for pole position last weekend. Nevada City native Alexander Rossi, who won the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 in, 2016 qualified for the seventh starting position with a speed of 233.110 mph and will be leading row three.

