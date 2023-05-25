The Indianapolis 500 is this Sunday, and drivers raced for pole position last weekend. Nevada City native Alexander Rossi, who won the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 in, 2016 qualified for the seventh starting position with a speed of 233.110 mph and will be leading row three.
Racing in his first year with Arrow McLaren — Rossi — with teammates Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenquist, and Tony Kanaan, are within the top 9 starters.
The Indianapolis 500 features 11 rows of three drivers; Alex Palou had the fastest pole position speed in race history at 234.217 mph. The field average was 232.184 mph. It is also the fastest in race history.
Speeds for Rows 1-2 were established in the Fast Six on May 21, and speeds for Rows 3-4 were set in the Fast 12; speeds for Rows 5-10 were set on May 20; speeds for Row 11 were established in last chance qualifying on May 21.
1. Alex Palou, Honda, Ganassi, 234.217 mph
2. Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, Carpenter, 234.211 mph
3. Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 234.114 mph
4. Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, Foyt, 233.661 mph
5. Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 233.158 mph
6. Scott Dixon, Honda, Ganassi, 233.151 mph
7. Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 233.110 mph
8.Takuma Sato, Honda Ganassi, 233.098 mph
9. Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 233.076 mph
10. Marcus Ericcson, Honda, Ganassi, 232.889 mph
11.Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, Foyt, 232.671 mph
12. Will Power, Chevrolet, Penske, 232.635 mph
13. Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, Carpenter, 232.689 mph
14. Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet Penske 232.677 mph
15. Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, Andretti, 232,662 mph
16. Conor Daly, Chevrolet, Carpenter, 232.433 mph
17. Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, Penske 232.402 mph
18. Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, Dreyer & Reinbold, 232.133 mph
19.Romain Grosjean, Honda, Andretti, 231.997 mph
20. Helio Castroneves, Honda, Mete Shank, 231.954 mph
21. Colton Herta, Honda, Andretti, 231.951 mph
22. Simon Pagenaud, Honda, Meyer Shank, 231.878 mph
23. David Malukas, Honda, Coyne, 231.769 mph
24. Marco Andretti, Honda, Andretti, 231.682 mph
25. Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, Andretti, 231.353 mph
26. Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger, 231.320 mph
27. Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger, 231.182 mph
28. R.C. Enerson, Chevrolet, Abel, 231.129 mph
29. Katherine Legge, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 231.070 Mph
30. Christian Lundgaard, Honda, Letterman, Lanigan, 229.649 mph
31. Sting Ray Robb, Honda, Coyne, 229.549 mph
32. Jack Harvey, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 229.166 mph
33. Graham Rahal, Chevrolet, Dreyer & Reinbold, no speed. Rahal is replacing Stefan Wilson because Wilson suffered a fractured vertebra in a post-qualifying crash.