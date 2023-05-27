IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing

Alexander Rossi walks down pit lane before the final practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 26, 2023, in Indianapolis.

 ap photo/Darron Cummings

Sports Reporter

Tomorrow, Nevada City native Alexander Rossi will look to win his second Indianapolis 500 in his racing career. Rossi won the 2016 Indianapolis 500, his first time participating in the Race, and it was Rossi’s first win in the IndyCar Series.

