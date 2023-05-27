Tomorrow, Nevada City native Alexander Rossi will look to win his second Indianapolis 500 in his racing career. Rossi won the 2016 Indianapolis 500, his first time participating in the Race, and it was Rossi’s first win in the IndyCar Series.
Rossi was driving under Andretti Autosport when he won the Indy 500 as a rookie. Now he drives in the No.7 Chevrolet Arrow McLaren.
Last weekend Rossi qualified for row 3 and the seventh position with 233.528mph. In last year’s Indy 500, Rossi finished 27.
Rossi finished 3rd in his last race this season in the Grand Prix of Indianapolis May 13 where he picked up 36 points. It was Rossi’s second top-five finish of the year. He finished 4th in the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 15th.
Rossi is currently tied for 10th in the IndyCar Series standings with Kyle Kirkwood at 108 points. Along with his two top-five finishes, Rossi has three top-three finishes.
At the top of the IndyCar standings is Alex Palou with 174 points, followed by Pato O’Ward with 168 points. The rest of the top five is Marcus Ericsson (155), Romain Grosjean (134), and Scott McLaughlin (133).
Rossi started in the IndyCar Series in 2016. His first race was the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. His last win was the 2022 Gallagher Grand Prix. In 117 races, Rossi has eight wins, 28 podiums, and seven poles.
In 2016, Rossi won the Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year and IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year.
The Indy 500 will be at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. The 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course incorporates portions of turns 1 and 2 and the front straight of the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. The remainder of the circuit is within the infield, allowing for excellent spectator viewing.
The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place tomorrow and will be broadcast live on NBC.
Coverage of the Indy 500 will air live beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Peacock, continuing on NBC at 8:00 a.m. and run through 1:00 p.m. It will also be available via streaming on the NBC Sports App, Peacock and NBCSports.com.
