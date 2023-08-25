This weekend, Nevada City native Alexander Rossi and the Indy Car Series returns for the 15th season, the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at the World Wide Technology Raceway. It will be the 15th IndyCar race of the season.
The Bommarito 500 will be 260 laps (325 miles) around the 1.25-mile short track.
There have been seven different winners in 14 IndyCar Series races this season: Marcus Ericsson (St Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway, Indianapolis 500 and Iowa Speedway), Kyle Kirkwood (Long Beach), Scott McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park), Alex Palou (Indianapolis Road Course, Detroit, Road America and Mid-Ohio), Christian Lundgaard (Toronto) and Scott Dixon (Indy Road Course 2).
In his last race, the Gallagher Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Speedway, Rossi came in 5th place and earned 30 points. He is currently 10th in the IndyCar Series standings with 306 points.
Alex Palou continues to lead in points with 539, followed by Scott Dixon (438), Josef Newgarden (434), Scott McLaughlin, and Pato O'Ward (388) round out the top five.
How the point system works
At most races, the pole-sitter gets 1 point. The race winner gets 50 points, like in all other races, with lesser amounts down to 5 for 33rd. In 2022, the difference was 100-10. Race bonuses: 1 point for leading a lap, 2 for leading the most laps.
So far this season, Rossi has five top-five and nine top-ten finishes in 14 races. In his career, Rossi has made 128 starts and won eight races, including the Indy 500. He also has 29 Podiums and 46 top-five finishes.
Rossi won the IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year in 2016, the same year he won the Indianapolis 500.
6:55-7:40 am – Indy NXT by Firestone practice, IndyCar LIVE
8-9 am – IndyCar Series practice 1, Peacock
9:45 am – Indy NXT Qualifying, IndyCar LIVE
11 pm – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 NTT P1 Award qualifying (single car/cumulative time of two laps), Peacock
12:35 pm – Indy NXT race (75 laps / 93.75 miles)
2-2:30 pm – IndyCar Series high-line session (Two groups/15 minutes)
2:45-3:45 pm – IndyCar Series practice 2, Peacock
12:31 pm – "Drivers, start your engines"
12:36 pm – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 IndyCar Series race (260 laps/325 miles), NBC