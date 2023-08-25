IndyCar Texas Auto Racing

Alexander Rossi waves during introductions for the IndyCar auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, April 2, 2023.

 AP Photo/LM Otero

This weekend, Nevada City native Alexander Rossi and the Indy Car Series returns for the 15th season, the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at the World Wide Technology Raceway. It will be the 15th IndyCar race of the season.

The Bommarito 500 will be 260 laps (325 miles) around the 1.25-mile short track.