Alexander Rossi got his third straight top-five finish with a fifth-place finish in Sunday’s Detroit Grand Prix. After running up the river at Belle Isle, the Detroit Grand Prix returned downtown for the first time since 1991, when it was held on a 2.5-mile course in the same area. Rossi was in line for a podium finish with about three laps left before his teammate Felix Rosenqvist made a move on the inside and bumped Rossi, and he fell back to fifth place. When asked about the move from his teammate in the post-race interview, Rossi said, “ We will discuss it internally.” Alex Palou, who led for 74 of the 100 laps, won the Detroit Grand Prix. Palou went ahead on lap 74 and was able to hang on to the No.1 spot for the rest of the race. Behind Palou was Will Power, who finished second; Rosenqvist, Scott Dixon, and Rossi rounded out the top five. Rossi managed to lead the race for one lap, and with his fifth-place finishes, Rossi earned 31 points and now has 176. Rossi’s 31 points moved him from seventh to sixth in the IndyCar Standings. Palou is first with 273 points, followed by Marcus Ericsson (222), Josef Newgarden (203), Dixon (194), and Pato O’Ward (191). So far this season, Rossi had four top-five finishes. Rossi had a strong month of May, and in his last two May races, Rossi placed third in the Indianapolis Grand Prix and fifth in the Indianapolis 500 and started June with a top five finish. Rossi started in the IndyCar Series in 2016. His first race was the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Rossi’s first win was the 2016 Indianapolis 500. His last win was the 2022 Gallagher Grand Prix. To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
