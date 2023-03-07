Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Nevada City native Alexander Rossi started the 2023 NTT IndyCar series this last weekend with Arrow McLaren after seven years with Andretti Motorsports. Rossi finished in the top 5 after starting in the 12 position.

 Elias Funez File Photo

Sports Reporter

The 2023 NTT IndyCar series started this past weekend in St. Petersburg, Florida with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

