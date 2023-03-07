Sports Reporter
The 2023 NTT IndyCar series started this past weekend in St. Petersburg, Florida with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
After seven seasons with Andretti Autosport, Nevada City native Alexander Rossi debuted with Arrow McLaren Racing.
Rossi began in the 12th position but finished fourth in the race.
Practice and qualifying could have gone better for Rossi, but getting used to the new people he works with takes time. Also, Rossi has to adjust to driving with a Chevrolet engine; he has only driven Honda in his career.
“I underestimated the size of the differences a little bit,” Rossi said about the engines in a Crash.Net interview. “Driving a Honda for so long, and that being the only thing that I knew, you learn very quickly that Chevy and GM have very specific areas, even mundane sorts of things, where they’re highly focused.”
With the fourth-place finish Rossi just missed the podium, but it is an excellent start to the IndyCar season.
“It was a day about maximizing what we had. We got lucky with some cars going out or making mistakes. The team did a really good job. I think we were just one second behind all weekend. But first time out with the guys and girls, these are the days you need when you don’t quite have the ultimate pace. All in all, a really strong start, and we’ll take this positive momentum to Texas.”
Going into Saturday, it was only the fifth day Rossi and his crew had worked together. However, it should improve as the team gets to know each other.
The next IndyCar race is on April 2 at Texas Motor Speedway with the 250-lap race known as the PPG 375.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: