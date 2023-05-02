IndyCar Texas Auto Racing

Alexander Rossi gets a fist bump while standing in pit row during practice for the IndyCar auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, April 1, 2023.

 LM Otero

This past Saturday, Nevada City’s Alexander Rossi raced in the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix. The race was the first road course of the 2023 IndyCar season, held at Barbers Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama.

