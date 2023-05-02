Sports Reporter
This past Saturday, Nevada City’s Alexander Rossi raced in the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix. The race was the first road course of the 2023 IndyCar season, held at Barbers Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama.
Rossi started in the 10th position and finished 8th.
Scott McLaughlin finished first, followed by Romain Grosjean, Will Power, Pato O’Ward, and Alex Palou, who rounded out the top five.
Rossi picked up 24 points in the race, moving from 14th to 11th in the IndyCar standings.
Marcus Ericsson is first with 130 points; he is just ahead of O’Ward, who has 127 points. Palou (121), McLaughlin (119), and Grosjean (115) round out the top five.
Rossi started in the IndyCar Series in 2016. His first race was the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, and Rossi’s first win was the 2016 Indianapolis 500. His last win was the 2022 Gallagher Grand Prix. In 117 races, Rossi has eight wins, 28 podiums, and seven poles.
In 2016, Rossi won the Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year and IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year.
The next race will be in two weeks at the GMR Grand Prix on May 13 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. The 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course incorporates portions of turns 1 and 2 and the front straight of the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. The remainder of the circuit is within the infield, allowing for excellent spectator viewing.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
