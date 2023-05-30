IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing

Alexander Rossi leads Tony Kanaan, of Brazil, as they head into the first turn during the final practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 26, 2023.

 AP PHOTO/Michael Conroy

A crash-filled Indianapolis 500 on Sunday resulted in three red flags in the final 20 laps. After starting in the seventh position, Nevada City native Alexander Rossi, finished 5th in the Indy 500.

