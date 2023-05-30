Sports Reporter
A crash-filled Indianapolis 500 on Sunday resulted in three red flags in the final 20 laps. After starting in the seventh position, Nevada City native Alexander Rossi, finished 5th in the Indy 500.
Josef Newgarden won the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 in a wild finish Sunday after three crashes in the last 16 laps. The American driver passed last year’s winner, Marcus Ericsson, in the final lap.
With 16 laps to go, Rossi’s Arrow McLaren teammate Felix Rosenqvist, got loose and slid up into the wall. As Kyle Kirkwood tried to avoid the spinning Rosenqvist, he clipped the corner of Rosenqvist’s car. Kirkwood’s car slammed into the wall, flipped, and slid to a stop on its roof with sparks flying. The race was red-flagged, but neither driver was seriously injured.
Kirkwood’s rear wheel broke free of its safety tether in the crash, cleared the fence, and flew over the crowded grandstand, sending fans ducking for cover.
According to NBC’s telecast, the tire came down in a parking lot and damaged at least one car, but no injuries were reported in the incident.
The race had 52 lead changes among 14 drivers.
Rossi was in the lead for four laps in the race, and his fifth-place finish netted him 37 points which gave him 145 points and moved Rossi up to 7th in the IndyCar Series standings.
Alex Palou leads in the standings with 219 points, followed by Ericsson’s 199. Pato O’Ward (185), Newgarden (182), and Scott Dixon (162) round out the top five.
Rossi’s No.7 Chevrolet Arrow McLaren has run well the last two weeks. He finished 3rd in Indianapolis’s Grand Prix road course and 5th in the Indy 500. Rossi now has three top-ten finishes this season. Rossi finished 4th in the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 15th.
Rossi started in the IndyCar Series in 2016 and won the 100th running of the Indy 500 in 2016. His first race was the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. His last win was the 2022 Gallagher Grand Prix.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: