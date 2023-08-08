IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing

Alexander Rossi drives during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Monday, May 22, 2023.

 ap photo/Michael Conroy

Sports Reporter

Nevada City native Alexander Rossi had a tough day Sunday with a 19th place finish in the third annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tennessee.

To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.