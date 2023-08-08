Sports Reporter
Nevada City native Alexander Rossi had a tough day Sunday with a 19th place finish in the third annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tennessee.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sports Reporter
Nevada City native Alexander Rossi had a tough day Sunday with a 19th place finish in the third annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kyle Kirkwood won the race by using a combination of strategy and speed to edge out Scott McLaughlin.
Kirkwood fended off McLaughlin on a restart with just over three laps remaining after a red-flag period of 11 minutes.
On the end of Lap 77 restart, Kirkwood sped away on the 11-turn, 2.1-mile temporary street circuit, pulling a lead of 1.6 seconds with one lap to go. Kirkwood edged McLaughlin out by .7633 seconds.
“I’ve got to give it up to the 27 crew, AutoNation, Andretti, Honda,” Kirkwood told indycar.com.” They played everything in my favor, to be honest. They gave me all the tools I needed. They cycled me to the front on strategy, and we just made really smart decisions and hit all of our marks. Just a solid day.”
Following Kirkwood and McLaughlin were points leader Alex Palou, Josef Newgarden, and Scott Dixon.
With his 19th-place finish, Rossi picked up 11 points and dropped a spot in the standings to 11. Rossi now has 276 points. Rossi’s team, Arrow McLaren SP, is in third place with 888 points.
Chip Ganassi Racing leads in team points with 1,495, with five wins, While Team Penske is second with 1,137 points and five wins. Arrow McLaren SP (888), Andretti Autosport (816), two wins, and Rahal Letterman Lanigan (629) and one win round out the top five teams in points.
Points leader Palou has 513 points, coming second in Newgarden with 429 points. Scott Dixon (387), McLaughlin (371), and Marcus Ericsson (357) round out the top five.
So far this season, Rossi has four top-five and eight top-ten finishes.
The next IndyCar Series race is the Gallagher Grand Prix on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
Rossi’s last win was at last year’s Gallagher Grand Prix, which ended a 49 race win drought.
Live coverage starts at 11 p.m. on USA Network, Peacock, and the IndyCar Radio Network.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: