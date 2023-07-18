Sports Reporter
This past Sunday IndyCar Series headed to Toronto, Nevada City native Alexander Rossi competed at Exhibition Place in the tenth race of the 2023 season, the Honda Indy Toronto.
After experiencing significant problems on turn one in the second qualifying group Saturday, Rossi placed 16th on Sunday.
During qualifying Saturday, Rossi’s steering wheel failed.
“My steering wheel failed in the braking zone and I didn’t have the ability to shift or pull [the] clutch,” Rossi told autosport.com. “I’ve never seen anything like that.
“Electrically, the car just died. Lost the dash, all power, everything. [It] sucks. The car was awesome.
“It’s a real shame because the car was great and had what we needed to qualify without a problem. We will regroup and be ready to fight from the back.”
Christian Lundgaard took first for his first win of the season. IndyCar standing leader Alex Palou took second, followed by Colton Herta, Scott Dixon, and Josef Newgarden.
Lundgaard ended a nearly three-year winless streak for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. RLL’s previous victory was on Aug. 23, 2020, by Takuma Sato in the Indianapolis 500. Lundgaard delivered the team’s first street course victory since Graham Rahal in 2017.
Rossi picked up 15 points in Sunday’s race and dropped from eight to tenth in the IndyCar standings.
Palou leads the way with 417 points; Scott Dixon is second with 300 points. Newgarden (291), Marcus Ericsson (275), and Pato O’Ward (274) round out the top five.
The next IndyCar Series races are the Hy-Vee Homefront 250, presented by Instacart, on Saturday, July 22, and the Hy-Vee One Step 250, presented by Gatorade, on Sunday, July 23; the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend doubleheader will be at the Iowa Speedway.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
