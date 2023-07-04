IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing

Alexander Rossi leads Tony Kanaan during a practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Rossi finished 10th at Mid-Ohio Sunday.

Nevada City native Alexander Rossi raced in the ninth round of the NTT IndyCar Series race, the Honda Indy 200, at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. Unfortunately, Rossi finished tenth in the race.

