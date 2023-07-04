Sports Reporter
Nevada City native Alexander Rossi raced in the ninth round of the NTT IndyCar Series race, the Honda Indy 200, at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. Unfortunately, Rossi finished tenth in the race.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sports Reporter
Nevada City native Alexander Rossi raced in the ninth round of the NTT IndyCar Series race, the Honda Indy 200, at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. Unfortunately, Rossi finished tenth in the race.
Alex Palou won his third consecutive NTT IndayCar Series race and extended his lead to 110 points. Palou won the race by 5.0242 seconds over Scott Dixon.
“I had a good car and good strategy, honestly,” Palou told Indycar.com. “We’ve got a really fast car, (but) we knew we needed to try something different to the guys starting up front – that’s why we started on primary (tires). Everything went well. The strategy, the pit stops, and our pace was pretty good.”
After Palou and Dixon, Will Power finished in third, followed by Christian Lundgaard and Scott McLaughlin.
Rossi picked up 20 points in the race and is eighth in the IndyCar Series standings. Palou is No.1 with 377 points.
Dixon is in second with 267 points, while Josef Newgarden (261), Marcus Ericsson (255), and Pato O’Ward (250) round out the top five.
So far this season, Rossi has four top-five and eight top-ten finishes.
Rossi started in the IndyCar Series in 2016. His first race was the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Rossi’s first win was the 2016 Indianapolis 500. His last win was the 2022 Gallagher Grand Prix. Rossi has eight wins, seven poles, 29 top-three finishes, and 45 top-five finishes.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: