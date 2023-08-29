IndyCar Indianapolis GP Auto Racing

Alexander Rossi watches during a practice session for the IndyCar Indianapolis GP auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Indianapolis.

 ap photo | Darron Cummings

Nevada City native Alexander Rossi earned his second straight top-five finish by finishing fourth in the Bommarito Auto Group 500 Sunday at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

