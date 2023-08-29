Sports Reporter
Nevada City native Alexander Rossi earned his second straight top-five finish by finishing fourth in the Bommarito Auto Group 500 Sunday at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.
Scott Dixon won the Bommarito Auto Group 500 for his second straight victory.
“Just so proud of the team, so happy for everybody,” Dixon told auto week.com. “We took a pretty good penalty today with those changes (he lost nine positions on the starting grid due to an unapproved engine change), but the team was perfect. They gave me the number I needed to be getting, so a massive thank you to the No. 9 team.”
Dixon pulled out the 260-lap race by beating Pato O’Ward by 22 seconds, followed by David Malukas, Rossi, and Scott McLaughlin. Sixth through 10th were Colton Herta, Palou, Felix Rosenqvist, Will Power, and Marcus Ericsson.
Dixon took just three pit stops and led 123 laps.
It was Dixon’s 54th career win, second in series history. He has won at least one race in 19 consecutive IndyCar seasons, extending his own record, and it came on the day he also broke Tony Kanaan’s previous series mark with his 319th consecutive start.
Dixon only trials A.J. Foyt who has 67 career wins.
Rossi led for four laps, picked 33 points with his fourth-place finish, and is now ninth in the IndyCar Series Standings with 339 points.
IndyCar Standings
Álex Palou 565
Scott Dixon 491
Josef Newgarden 440
Pato O’Ward 429
Scott McLaughlin 426
Marcus Ericsson 397
Will Power 388
Christian Lundgaard 343
Alexander Rossi 339
Colton Herta 331
Dixon cut Palou’s point lead down to 74, and both Dixon and Palou races with the Chip Ganassi Racing team.
“We won’t lift until we’re totally out of it, but I know everybody on this team does a tremendous job to be 1-2 in the championship right now and for all of us to have such a great year,” Dixon said on the NBC Sports broadcast. “It’s a shame that our wins came kind of later in the season, but we’ll keep pushing here and see what we come up with.”
So far this season, Rossi has six top-five and ten top-ten finishes. Over the last couple of weeks, Rossi has raced well, and with two races left in the season, Rossi can pick up a win or two.
Rossi has raced in the IndyCar Series since 2016 and has eight wins, 29 podiums, seven poles, 47 top five, and 79 top ten finishes in 129 races.
Rossi and the IndyCar Series now heads to Portland International Raceway for the Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland on Sunday.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
