Sports Reporter
Nevada City native Alexander Rossi won the Gallagher Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Speedway last year; he participated in the race last Saturday and had one of his best finishes by finishing fifth.
Scott Dixon won the Gallagher Grand Prix and broke two records by doing it. Dixon set the new record for most consecutive starts (319), and when he took the checkered flag, he extended his winning streak. The six-time series champion has won at least one race in 19 consecutive seasons.
“What a day to win on,” Dixon told IndyCar.com. “It makes it so fun, especially for this little guy. He gets to see it. It’s been a little while since I’ve had a win, probably over a year. It makes it worthwhile, and we’re going to keep trying to win on (start) No. 320.”
Dixon was involved in an accident on the opening lap but recovered from the spin and beat out Graham Rahal. Pato O’Ward finished third to complete the podium, while Christian Lundgaard and Rossi rounded out the top five.
Dixon also won $10,000 and will split it with Chip Ganassi Racing and his chosen charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, for his victory as part of the PeopleReady Force For Good Challenge.
Along with his 5th-place finish, Rossi picked up 30 points and is currently tenth in the IndyCar standings with 306 points.
Alex Palou continues to lead in points with 539, followed by Scott Dion (438), Josef Newgarden (434), Scott McLaughlin, and O’Ward (388) round out the top five.
So far this season, Rossi has five top-five and nine top-ten finishes in 14 races so far this season. For his career, Rossi has made 128 starts and won eight races, including the Indy 500. He also has 29 Podiums and 46 top-five finishes.
Rossi won the IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year in 2016, the same year he won the Indianapolis 500.
The IndyCar Series and Rossi returns to the track on August 27th for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 in Madison, Illinois.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
