Sports Reporter
Nevada City native Alexander Rossi returned to the race track on Sunday to race in the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America.
Rossi came in tenth place despite starting in the 5th position, and having one of the faster cars during practice.
Alex Palou beat Josef Newgarden by 4.5610 seconds to take home the win. Palou led the final seven laps after passing pole-sitter Colton Herta. Pato O’Ward finished third, followed by Scott Dixon and Herta.
There were 444 on-track passes, including 386 for position (110 in the top 10 and 32 in the top five) — all records for IndyCar since its return to Road America in 2016.
Winner’s average speed: 120.335 mph; Time of Race: 1:50:04.6640; Margin of victory: 4.5610 seconds; Cautions: 4 for 10 laps; Lead changes: 9 among 4 drivers; Lap Leaders:
Herta 1-11; Palou 12; Herta 13-25; Armstrong 26-30; Power 31-32; Herta 33-39; Palou 40-41; Power 42-46; Herta 47-48; Palou 49-55.
Rossi’s tenth-place finish earned him 20 points; now, he has a total of 196. Rossi has dropped to seventh place in the IndyCar Series standings. He trails Scott McLaughlin for sixth place by three points.
Palou is the points leader with 324, followed by Marcus Ericcson (250). Newgarden is third with 243 points, O’Ward (226) and Dixon (226) round out the top five.
So far this season, Rossi had four top-five finishes and six top-ten finishes.
Rossi started in the IndyCar Series in 2016. Rossi’s first win was the 2016 Indianapolis 500. His last win was the 2022 Gallagher Grand Prix. Rossi has eight wins, seven poles, 29 top-three finishes, and 45 top-five finishes.
Rossi and the IndyCar Series will return on July 2 in the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
