Sports Reporter
The IndyCar 2023 season starts today in St.Petersburg, Florida. IndyCar is an open-wheel racing series conducted under various sanctioning bodies since 1920.
Nevada City’s own Alexander Rossi races in the IndyCar Series. Rossi started in the IndyCar Series in 2016. His first race was the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, and Rossi’s first win was the 2016 Indianapolis 500. In 106 races, Rossi has eight wins, 28 podiums, and seven poles.
Rossi moves to Arrow McLaren SP after seven seasons with Andretti Autosport. He is a +2500 to win the race this weekend.
IndyCar Schedule
There are 17 races on the 2023 IndyCar schedule – 12 road and street courses and five ovals:
Streets of St. Petersburg, March 5
Texas Motor Speedway, April 2
Streets of Long Beach, April 16
Barber Motorsports Park, April 30
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, May 13
Indianapolis 500, May 28
Streets of Detroit, June 4
Road America, June 18
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, July 2
Streets of Toronto, July 16
Iowa Speedway, July 22
Iowa Speedway, July 23
Nashville Street Circuit, August 6
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, August 12
World Wide Technology Raceway, August 26
Portland International Raceway, September 3
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, September 10
How to Watch IndyCar
All IndyCar races this season will air on NBC networks and stream on Peacock.
Thirteen races will be on NBC: St. Petersburg (March 5), Fort Worth (April 2), Long Beach (April 16), Alabama (April 30), Indianapolis (May 13 and 28), Detroit (June 4), Iowa (June 22 and 23), Nashville (August 6), St. Louis (August 27), Portland (September 3) and Monterey (September 10).
Three races will be on USA Network: Road America (June 18), Mid-Ohio (July 2) and Indianapolis (August 12).
The Honda Indy Toronto race on July 16 will be live exclusively on Peacock. In addition, each of the other 16 races will be available to stream live on Peacock.
The Indianapolis 500 will take place Sunday, May 28, 2023. Practice sessions will be held on May 16-19 before qualifying races on May 20 and 21. After that, another practice will be on May 22 before Carb Day on Friday, May 26.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: