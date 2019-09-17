AIR RACING:

The 56th annual Reno STIHL National Championship Air Races concluded five days of racing on Sunday with the Gold Championships in six racing classes.

The Unlimited Class top qualifier, Dennis Sanders from Ione handily captured his Gold championship at 403.274 flying “Dreadnought,” a formidable Hawker Sea Fury ahead of second place Joel Swager, also of Ione and his Sea Fury,”924G”at 348.818 mph.

In the AT-6 Class, Chris Rushing of Van Nuys flew his ”Baron’s Revenge” to a howling 235.081 mph victory over second place, Chris LeFave of Caldwell, ID in “Midnight Miss III” at 233.067 mph.

Jet Class winner, Pete Zaccagnino of Park City, Utah took the Gold flying “Just Lucky” at 495.106 mph, edging out last year’s champion, Mike Steiger of Cypress, Texas in his L-39 “American Spirit” at 488.129 mph.

Andrew Findlay of McCall, Idaho captured his second Sport Class Gold victory with an impressive 390.744 mph flying his Super Lancair, “One Moment.” upsetting Kevin Eldridge of Deer Park, Washington in “Relentless” at 358.740 mph.

The Formula One Championship went to top qualifier Lowell Slatter of Buhl, Idaho flying “Fraed Naught” at 243.442 mph ahead of Justin Meaders of Mineral Wells, Texas in “Endeavor” at 237.010 mph. An in-flight collision occurred near Pylon 6 during Thursday’s Heat 1A involving Ross Killin of Melbourne, Austrailia flying “The Kraken” and Ryszard Zadow Waller, Texas in “Last Lap Player.” Both planes received substantial damage with Killin and Zadow landing safely without injuries.

In the Biplane Class, Sunday’s strong winds with 40 mph gusts led to cancellation of the Gold race. Top qualifier Andrew Buehler from Port Orchard, Washington achieved his victory of 227.755 mph flying “Phantom,” well ahead of second place, Phillip Ensley, of Beaumont flying “Magic” at 197.517 mph. Their victories are based on Saturday’s Heat 3A results.

The Reno National Championship Air Races is the fastest motor-sport in the world. Along with top air show performers, flying heritage organizations, and the U.S. Military, the event generates an estimated $91.7 million dollars for the Reno economy.

For more information and complete racing stats, visit http://www.airrace.org.