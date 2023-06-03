IndyCar Indy 500 Auto Racing

Alexander Rossi puts on his helmet during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Indianapolis. This Sunday, Rossi will race in the Detroit Grand Prix.

After two top-five finishes in his last two races, Alexander Rossi will attempt to win the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday.

