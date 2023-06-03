Sports Reporter
After two top-five finishes in his last two races, Alexander Rossi will attempt to win the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday.
The Detroit Grand Prix will be 100 laps (170 Miles) on a nine-turn, 1.7-mile temporary street course. Will Power won the 2022 Detroit Grand Prix, while Rossi placed second in the race.
Rossi had a strong month of May, and in his last two May races, Rossi placed third in the Indianapolis Grand Prix and fifth in the Indianapolis 500 last weekend.
Currently, Rossi is seventh in the IndyCar Series standings with 145 points. Alex Palou is first with 219 points, and Marcus Ericsson is second with 199. Pato O’Ward (185), Josef Newgarden (182), and Scott Dixon (162) round the top five in standings.
So far this season, Rossi has three top-five and four top-ten finishes.
Rossi started in the IndyCar Series in 2016. His first race was the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Rossi’s first win was the Indianapolis 500. His last win was the 2022 Gallagher Grand Prix.
Saturday, June 3
3 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens
5:15-5:45 a.m.: Trans Am Series qualifying
6:05-7:05 a.m.: IndyCar practice, Peacock
7:35-8:35 a.m.: Trans Am Series, 3-Dimensional Services Group Muscle Car Challenge
9:05-10:00 a.m.: Indy NXT, Race 1 (45 laps or 55 minutes), Peacock
10:15-11:45 a.m.: IndyCar qualifying, Peacock
10:10-11:50 a.m.: IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic (100 minutes), Peacock
2:30-4 p.m.: Z-Trip concert (Hart Plaza Stage)
4-5:30 p.m.: Steve Aoki concert (Hart Plaza Stage)
Sunday, June 4
4 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens
7:00-7:30 a.m.: IndyCar warmup, Peacock
8:00 a.m.-9:15 a.m.: Trans Am Series, 3-Dimensional Services Group Motor City Showdown
9:50-10:45 a.m.: Indy NXT, Race 2 (45 laps or 55 minutes), Peacock
11:47 a.m.: IndyCar driver introductions
12:23 p.m.: Command to start engines
12:30 p.m.: Green flag for the Chevrolet Detroit Prix, presented by Lear (100 laps/170 miles), NBC
Coverage of The Detroit Grand Prix will start Sunday at noon PT on NBC and stream on Peacock, the NBC Sports App, and NBCSports.com. Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Dave Burns, Marty Snider, and Kevin Lee are the pit reporters.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: