Sports Reporter
The Forest Lake Christian Falcons Girls’ basketball team (18-5, 12-2) hosted and beat the Lodi Academy Titans (16-6, 10-2) 74-42 Thursday night in the Sac-Joaquin D-VI playoff game.
“Lodi Academy is a small but tough team,” head coach Emma Kendall said. “It was a hard-fought win for us, and we got contributions from everyone on our team tonight.”
The Falcons got off to a good start leading the Titans 15-7 after the first quarter. At the half, Forest Lake led 31-15.
In the second half, Lodi Academy played better on offense scoring 21 points, but the Falcons still outscored them by one, scoring 21 points in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Forest Lake dominated and outscored the Titans 22-7 to pull away with the victory.
With the win, the Falcons will now play the Central Valley California League (CVCL) champions — the Foresthill Wildfires — on the road Tuesday at 7:00 PM. The two teams play in the same league and played each other twice, with each team winning once.
“We are looking forward to a third matchup with Foresthill,” Kendall said. “It’s always fun playing a league opponent in the playoffs, especially when you’ve split the first two. We were going to have to see them again at some point. It’s going to be a heck of a game.”
The Sac-Joaquin D-VI semifinal game will be held at Foresthill High School, 23319 Foresthill Rd, Foresthill, CA, 95631
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
