On Friday night, the Nevada Union Miners boys’ basketball team’s (11-17, 2-8) season ended with a 60-16 loss at home to the Ponderosa Bruins (20-8, 10-0).
The Miners fell behind early and trailed 22-5 after the first quarter and never were able to claw back into the game. Even though they lost by a wide margin, the Miners continued to play hard. Sometimes in basketball, it’s just not your day and shots don’t fall.
“The good news is that we return 9 of our 12 players for next season as well as adding a few new players from a JV team that went 16-12 overall and 7-3 in league,” head coach Mark Casey said. “We feel relatively optimistic about next year.”
Nevada Union had a young team this year with just three seniors. However, the Miners will return five juniors next year, Max McMaster, Mark Rodrigues, Julian Wright, Josh Bishop, and Maxson Defeyter) and four sophomores, Jordan Hood, Jonah Beck, Jack Randall, and Carter Van Matre.
The Miners junior varsity team went 16-12, 7-3 in Foothill Valley League (FVL) play, which bodes well for the Miners with more young talent coming up to the varsity roster.
