On Friday night, the Nevada Union Miners boys’ basketball team’s (11-17, 2-8) season ended with a 60-16 loss at home to the Ponderosa Bruins (20-8, 10-0).

The Miners fell behind early and trailed 22-5 after the first quarter and never were able to claw back into the game. Even though they lost by a wide margin, the Miners continued to play hard. Sometimes in basketball, it’s just not your day and shots don’t fall.

