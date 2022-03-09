Adult softball now registering teams for slow-pitch seasons
Adult Softball is registering teams for the 2022 slow-pitch softball seasons.
Men’s and Coed leagues begin April 18. The deadline to register is March 20.
The fee schedule and instructions on how to register are available at http://www.wncssa.com.
Employment opportunities are available for umpires. Email steve@wncssa.com for more information.
Source: Western Nevada County Recreation Services
