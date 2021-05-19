‘A perfect fit:’ Tanner Mathias, Mike Profumo named Bear River football co-head coaches

Mike Profumo, left, and Tanner Mathias were recently chosen as Bear River’s new varsity football co-head coaches.

Bear River has a pair of new faces at the helm of its proud football program.

After decades of excellence under the leadership of co-head coaches Terry Logue and Scott Savoie, Bear River has chosen Tanner Mathias and Mike Profumo to lead the Bruins in the 2021 fall season and beyond.

“It’s been my dream job since I was 15,” said Mathias, a 2009 Bear River graduate who has been coaching at various levels of the program since 2012. “For 15 years I’ve worked toward this one opportunity and getting it is really exciting for me and my family. I’m grateful to get a chance to do it, and grateful to have Mike (Profumo) to help me.”

Profumo and Mathias will share the head coaching duties, similar to their predecessors.

“I’m super excited to do this with Tanner and keep up the tradition here,” said Profumo, who joined the program in 2016 and has served as head coach for the Jr. Bruins 14U team, head coach for the junior varsity squad and as a varsity assistant. “Bear River is a really special school and a really special place. And, the football program is a special thing. It’s an honor to be a part of that legacy.”

Profumo and Mathias are just the fourth and fifth head coaches in program history. Bear River opened in 1986.

They both said they feel fortunate to have been assistants under Logue and Savoie, who both retired in April, and hope they can have a similar impact.

“I’m similar (to Logue and Savoie) in that I think football is about building character and helping these kids in the process of becoming young men,” said Profumo. “I feel like it’s really important to continue that, helping boys become men and mentoring them along the way. That’s what youth sports are about: making responsible young adults.”

Mathias added: “Bear River has had a tradition of excellence and we’re trying to maintain that. Keep what’s been successful, update a few things to our current liking and we hope the community supports us the way they supported coach Logue and coach Savoie.”

Mathias shined on the gridiron during his time as quarterback for the Bruins. In 2008, his senior season, Mathias led Bear River to an 8-3 overall record and a playoff berth. He threw for 2,241 yards and 15 touchdowns that season. Mathias went on to play at Sierra College before returning in 2012 as an assistant coach.

Profumo played high school football at Encinal High School and later at Livermore High School. He then went on to play tight end at Laney College. Profumo first starting coaching football in the early 2000s at Livermore and eventually worked his way to varsity head coach by 2008.

‘SUCCESS ON THE FIELD’

While both said they have fresh ideas for the future of the program, they also noted they won’t be drastically changing Bear River’s on-the-field approach.

“Our football scheme is similar,” said Mathias. “We’re definitely not branching off and going to a full spread Folsom-style offense that everyone sees and loves. That’s not what Mike and I are about.

“Mike and I both understand that we’re here in a small town where kids are rough and tough, and we’re going to lean into that. Football-wise, it’s going to look and feel kind of similar.”

Savoie, who is also retiring from his teaching and athletic director roles in June, said Mathias and Profumo are the right coaches for the job.

“It’s nice to have guys that have already been working in the program,” said Savoie. “Tanner played Bruin football here, and has coached at every level here. He’s definitely a big part of our program. And, so is Mike. He’s been in the program for several years. He’s been our JV head coach for several years. Both are super loyal guys dedicated to the program and dedicated to the community. It’s a perfect fit, in my opinion.”

Mathias and Profumo both know how important a coach can be to a student-athlete, and both said they hope to be a positive force in their players’ lives.

“I look back at my coaches that made a difference in my life and I just hope I can provide the same thing,” Profumo said. “I had a great dad in my life, but I also had great coaches who made an impact in my life.”

Mathias added, “Logue, Savoie, Mike and myself are all about the kids at Bear River before we’re about anything else. That’s another similarity, we all care about the kids more than we care about our own success on the field.”

Profumo and Mathias inherit a varsity program that has been to four Sac-Joaquin Section Division V title games since 2014 and won two of them (2014, 2017). This past season, the Bruins went 2-3 during a COVID-shortened spring campaign.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Mathias said of his and Profumo’s dynamic. “It’s going to be exciting and fun, and I think our strengths complement each other.”

