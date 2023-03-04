Pete Ruiz is a 2005 Nevada Union graduate who played baseball in the Boston Red Sox farm system. While with the Miners, Ruiz played first base. At 6’3, Ruiz was a good gap hitter with quick hands to get his bat through the strike zone.
After graduating, Ruiz went on to play baseball at Santa Barbara City College. He started as a first baseman but had trouble hitting and had to switch to pitching.
“I went to Santa Barbara Community College as a corner infielder,” Ruiz said. “I redshirted because I hit the ball well but I just didn’t have power, and I knew I just wasn’t going to play. I asked to throw a bullpen a couple times and they said no. I finally threw a bullpen and after five pitches they said, “Alright, you’re going to pitch.” I had thrown in one game in high school, but never really pitched in my career. I knew I had a strong arm and a good breaking ball, given the chance. I guess I was about 19 when I started pitching.”
The transition to pitching was tough on Ruiz; he only pitched one game in high school and had to learn how to pitch at the college level.
“It was really frustrating,” Ruiz said.” I’m a very competitive person, and pitching is tough. It’s very mental. There’s a lot more downtime compared to being a position player, and I was in the bullpen in college. That was tough, some days throwing, some days not throwing. I started to get the hang of it at the end and I started enjoying it.”
In Ruiz’s first season as a pitcher, he went 4-1 with a 4.30 ERA. He also stuck out 36 batters in 45 innings. Ruiz committed to play at the University of Oregon after his sophomore season. But he got drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 10th round of the 2008 MLB June Amateur Draft.
“I committed to the University of Oregon in the fall of my sophomore year in 2008,” Ruiz said. “My thing was that if I went in the top ten rounds then I would sign. Draft day was kind of stressful. I thought the Mariners were going to take me, for sure. They called me [in rounds] 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 but didn’t take me, and then the Sox took me in the tenth. I was really happy with the organization that took me and I saw it as a good opportunity, so I passed up Oregon.”
Ruiz featured a four and two-seam fastball and used his breaking ball as his out pitch.
“I threw my two-seam to my arm side and my four-seamer to the opposite arm side,” Ruiz said.” My two-seam was anywhere from 89-91 and 92 on a good day, and my four-seam is about 92-94.”
Ruiz spent seven seasons in the Red Sox minor league system; he pitched for the Salem Red Sox, Greenville Drive, and the Portland Sea Dogs. Ruiz also pitched 15 games in the Arizona Fall League for the Surprise Saguaros.
Ruiz pitched in 171 games and posted a 33-24 record with a 4.58 ERA. he made 45 starts and pitched 468 innings. Ruiz struck out 445 batters and had nine saves.
Ruiz is now a Luxury Realtor at Keller Williams Coastal Estates.