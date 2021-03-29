A family affair: Bear River tops Western Sierra in father vs. son coaching clash

Bear River Bruins varsity football co-head coach Terry Logue, right, gets emotional as he hugs his son, Western Sierra Wolves head coach Zach Logue, during a rare pre-game greeting between the two head coaches.



It was a heartwarming edition of Friday night football at J. David Ramsey Stadium as a legendary coach faced his son for the first time in a gridiron bout.

On the home sideline was longtime Bear River co-head coach Terry Logue, a man who took over the Bruins football program more than 30 years ago and built it into a perennial winner.

On the opposite sideline was his son, Zach Logue, a former Bear River player and Bruin assistant coach now in his second season running the Western Sierra Collegiate Academy football program.

“It was a little surreal,” Zach Logue admitted. “But once the game got going you just start coaching and don’t even realize what’s going on half the time. I’m happy we made it through healthy. I’m proud of the way our kids battled for all 48 minutes. … It was a heck of a night for all of us.”

Bear River’s (6) Joe Knowlton carries the ball during the Bruins’ 28-0 win over the Western Sierra Wolves.



On the field, the contest was one of two teams with similar styles. Both are gritty, hard-hitting squads who prefer to run the ball. While Western Sierra was able to keep the score close early on, the Bruins eventually pulled away and won handily, 28-0.

“I thought it went as well as it could,” Terry Logue said. “I don’t think there were any serious injuries. They played hard. Our kids all got to play. It was great coaching against Zach.”

The Bruins (2-1) got it done in their usual fashion by grinding it out with the run game on offense, and with aggressive, swarm-tackling on defense.

SCORE BY QUARTER SECOND QUARTER BR: Jacob Ayestaran 3-yard run (10:55). Anders Torgerson kick. BR: Joe Knowlton 6-yard run (3:42). Torgerson kick. THIRD QUARTER BR: Ayestaran 3-yard run (3:32). Torgerson kick. FOURTH QUARTER BR: Joey Knox 44-yard run (10:55). Torgerson kick.

Leading the ground attack was Jacob Ayestaran with a pair of touchdown runs, both of which came from 3-yards out. Joe Knowlton added a 6-yard touchdown run. And, Joey Knox put the game away with a 44-yard touchdown burst in the fourth quarter. Anders Torgerson, Devin Ortez, Kaden Cavolt and Kaiya Hart also ran the ball well for the Bruins.

As a team, Bear River spread it around, getting carries from 13 different players.

Bear River ball carrier (43) Devin Ortez moves the ball up the field for the Bruins’ during Friday night’s win over the Western Sierra Wolves.



After the game, Bear River co-head coach Scott Savoie applauded his team’s effort when it came to the fundamentals.

“Football is about blocking and tackling and I think we did those things well tonight,” said Savoie.

Leading the Western Sierra Wolves (0-1) was Aiden Johnson, who rushed 25 times for 109 yards. Johnson’s power running out of the Wildcat formation put the Wolves in scoring position early in the second half, but the Bruins’ defense stood strong in the red zone to thwart the scoring threat.

“(Zach) had a couple wrinkles we weren’t ready for,” Terry Logue said with pride after the game.

Both programs have small rosters made up of two-way players. Western Sierra has just the varsity team, consisting of about 18 players. The Bruins have about the same at the varsity level, so they brought the junior varsity players up to play in the game.

“I’ve been watching the JV guys the last two weeks and the future of Bear River football looks bright to me,” said Savoie.

After the game, Savoie, Terry Logue and Zach Logue all gathered to congratulate each other and talk to the media.

Bear River co-head coaches Scott Savoie and Terry Logue, from left, talk with Western Sierra head coach Zach Logue and reporters following Friday night’s rare matchup.



“Coaching against a son is something I’ve never done before,” Terry Logue said. “I’m really proud of what he’s doing over there. I’ve been on the bottom and it’s not easy to get to the top, but he’ll be there.”

For Terry Logue, Friday night’s win was the 251st of his career.

“I want to also say thanks to my co-coach (Scott Savoie),” Terry Logue said. “I know I’m getting all the notoriety, but this guy has been with me for 20-something years and done a great job.”

Zach Logue also expressed his appreciation for Savoie.

“They’re both dads,” he said. “I love Coach Savoie just as much as everyone.”

While the matchup between the Bruins and the Wolves is one that likely won’t become annual, all the coaches agreed it was a special night at Bear River.

“It was a fun night during a COVID year, that’s for sure,” said Zach Logue.

Next up for the Bruins is a home game against the Truckee Wolverines (1-2) Saturday.

COLFAX SOARS PAST TRUCKEE

Truckee couldn’t keep up with Colfax Friday night, falling to the Falcons, 21-7, at Robert O. Marson Stadium.

Colfax (2-0) was led by senior Juliono Martello, who rushed for more than 100 yards and a touchdown. Colfax quarterback Wyatt Neumann also threw for a pair of touchdowns in the win.

Truckee (1-2) was led by quarterback Jackson Kahl, who threw for 131 yards and a touchdown.

MINERS IN QUARANTINE

Nevada Union’s varsity and junior varsity teams are finding out just how fragile this COVID-impacted season can be.

Both teams had their Friday home contests against the Oakmont Vikings canceled due to COVID-safety restrictions.

The Miner’s varsity team is currently under quarantine and their game against Colfax, which was set for this Friday, has also been canceled. The next scheduled game for the NU varsity team is a home bout April 9 against Lincoln.

The junior varsity game between NU and Colfax is still set to play at 5 p.m. Friday at Hooper Stadium.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com.