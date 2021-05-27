‘A chance to connect with people’: Twin Cities Church to host in-person Run for the Community 5K on June 5

Runners compete during a past Run for the Community 5K/10K. After the event was held virtually in 2020, event organizers are excited to host the 2021 Run for the Community in person June 5. Photo

Submitted by Garrett Cooper

A year after going virtual, the Run for the Community 5K is welcoming back participants for a more traditional in-person event.

“We’re so excited about that,” said race director John Fairchild. “Just to be able to have people come back and have a good, solid Twin Cities Church experience, which we hope is warm, inviting and gracious.”

In 2020, the Run for the Community was one of a handful of local Gold Country Grand Prix fundraising races to avoid cancellation by pivoting to a virtual format in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, it is the second Grand Prix-related run to host an in-person event, following the Read. Write. Run! 5K/10K/Family Fun Run which took place May 15 in Nevada City.

The 2021 Run for the Community will be a 5K only and is set for June 5 at Twin Cities Church, at 11726 Rough and Ready Highway in Grass Valley.

Fairchild, a pastor at Twin Cities Church, said the event will be offering a broad starting time between 8:30 to 10 a.m. to avoid large crowd gatherings. Participants can start at anytime within the 90-minute time frame.

The course takes runners and walkers on a 3.1-mile trek that starts at Twin Cities Church, loops around its parking lot, heads out to the Alta Street turn-around and returns to the church. Fairchild said the event will be timed and scored for Gold Country Grand Prix points, and the top three male and female finishers in each age group will receive awards.

Funds raised by the event go toward the church’s work in the community, such as providing various aid to at-risk youth, the elderly and others in crisis.

“The money that comes in will go to good causes, like helping seniors, at-risk youth, et cetera,” said Fairchild. “More importantly than the money it brings in, for us, it’s just a chance to connect with people and provide a really excellent event.”

The cost to participate is $25 per person. To learn more about, or register for, the Run for the Community 5K visit, http://www.twincities.church/events-run .

“We’re a church that supports and loves the community,” said Fairchild. “That’s what we’re about, and we’re really looking forward to (the Run for the Community). We hope people respond.”

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com