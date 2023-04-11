Sports Reporter
On May 21, 2023, the annual Miners Golf Classic will take place at the Alta Sierra Country Club.
The Nevada Union Basketball Boosters Club puts on the event. The goal is to promote community support and raise money for the boys’ and girls’ basketball programs at Nevada Union High School. The funds raised from this event will go towards uniforms, transportation costs, lodging, tournament fees, and new equipment.
The format will be an 18-hole scramble with a shotgun start. Check-in and registration will open at 11:00 a.m. From 11:00-12:00 will be warmups and the putting contest. At noon lunch will be served alongside a raffle and a silent auction. The 18-hole scramble will start at 1:00 p.m., and at approximately 5:30 appetizers will accompany an awards presentation, and raffle/auction winners will be announced.
During the round, there will be competitions like closest to the pin, longest to the drive, low score — foursome (men, women, and mixed), launching for charity, and if you get a hole-in-one, you will win a $10,000 prize.
Entry fees will be $120 per golfer if received before April 15 and $130 per golfer received after April 15.
Entry fees include green tees, range balls, a cart, lunch, and appetizers.
To register or inquire about sponsorships, please contact ryanfwitt@gmail.com or call 530-798-6481.
The Alta Sierra Country Club is located at 11897 Tammy Way, Grass Valley, CA, 95949
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
