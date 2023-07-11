Golf Check

Welcome Home Vets Board members Doug Becker (from left), Stephen De Sena and Jason Tedder (far right), stand with Injured Veteran’s Tournament committee member’s; Dan Pray (from middle to right), Pat Patterson and David Kedie.

 Submitted to The Union

For the tenth year in a row, the military veterans of Lake Wildwood will partner with Welcome Home Vets to sponsor the Lake Wildwood Injured Veterans Golf Tournament on July 26th.

The tournament was created to provide financial support for disabled veterans who have suffered wartime injuries.