Sports Reporter
On Saturday, July 1st, Nevada City native and Bear River 2003 graduate Amy Pistone officiated in the 42nd Italian Bowl. The Bowl was played at the University of Toledo in Ohio.
It was the first time the Italian Bowl was played outside of Italy. The two teams competing were the Parma (home of Parmesan cheese) Panthers and the Firenze (Florence) Guelfi. The Panthers won a 29-13 game to claim the 2023 title.
In addition to determining a championship for one of these two teams, the game also served as the culmination of a 14-day celebration of Italian culture, sport, and international camaraderie. Toledo was chosen due to its proximity to Canton, Ohio, the birthplace of football in the U.S. and home to the NFL Hall of Fame.
Half of the referee crew was from Italy, and the other half was from the U.S., primarily from NCAA Division 1 referees. The Italian referees included Stefano d’Amato, Marco Sala, Andrea Colombo, and Giulio San Felice. The U.S. referees included Tony Romano, Bobby Colosimo, Fiore Stabilo, and Pistone.
It was a really great, unique experience officiating the Italian Bowl, Amy Pistone said. “Because the crew was half officials from Italy, it was almost like a foreign exchange referee experience. With all the different programming around this bowl game taking place, it was really a one of a kind opportunity. You could really feel the excitement just walking around the city before the game even happened!
Pistone got her start in refereeing by working various local sports in Nevada County and then the Bay Area.
“I played a lot of sports growing up, and when I got to college, refereeing was a great opportunity to stay involved with sports (basketball and soccer at the time) and make a little extra money at the same time, reffing intramural sports,” Pistone said. “When I graduated, I was able to start officiating high school sports in the bay area. I started reffing football later after a friend I knew from intramural officiating suggested that I try reffing football since I liked reffing. I liked football — and it turned out I did really like putting those two things together!
Pistone started her refereeing career in 2003 in college.
“I started reffing basketball and soccer in college (c. 2003) and didn’t start football until 2011 (when I lived in Michigan), Pistone said. “I’ve been reffing college basketball since 2014 and college football since 2017.”
Pistone would like to take refereeing as far as she can and improve.
“I’d like to take this as far as I can go, Pistone added. “I don’t know what that will look like, but I’d like to keep improving and see how far this can take me!”
Pistone is currently a professor of Classical Languages at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, and referees Division 1 football in the Mid-American conference (MAC).