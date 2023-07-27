Amy Pistone

Amy Pistone, a graduate of Bear River High school class of 2003, is one of the only female ‘back judge’ referees at the Division I level. She returned home to officiate a football game at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento. The Sacramento State Hornets found a way to overcome the Richmond Spiders 38-31 earlier this year, taking home the first-ever FCS playoff victory in school history.

 Photo courtesy of Amy Pistone

On Saturday, July 1st, Nevada City native and Bear River 2003 graduate Amy Pistone officiated in the 42nd Italian Bowl. The Bowl was played at the University of Toledo in Ohio.

