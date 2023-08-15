Sports on TV
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, August 16
GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Round of 64, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Europe-Africa vs. Panama, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Mountain vs. Metro, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Japan vs. Cuba, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at NY Mets OR Detroit at Minnesota
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at San Francisco OR Arizona at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at Toronto
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at North Queensland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Super Cup: Manchester City vs. Sevilla, Final, Piraeus, Greece
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. England, Semifinal, Sydney
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
Baseball Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 74 45 .622 _
Tampa Bay 72 49 .595 3
Toronto 66 54 .550 8½
Boston 62 56 .525 11½
New York 60 59 .504 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 62 58 .517 _
Cleveland 57 62 .479 4½
Detroit 53 65 .449 8
Chicago 47 72 .395 14½
Kansas City 39 81 .325 23
West Division
W L Pct GB
Texas 71 48 .597 _
Houston 68 52 .567 3½
Seattle 63 55 .534 7½
Los Angeles 59 61 .492 12½
Oakland 33 86 .277 38
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 76 42 .644 _
Philadelphia 65 54 .546 11½
Miami 63 57 .525 14
New York 54 65 .454 22½
Washington 53 66 .445 23½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 65 54 .546 _
Cincinnati 62 58 .517 3½
Chicago 61 57 .517 3½
Pittsburgh 53 66 .445 12
St. Louis 53 66 .445 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 71 46 .607 _
San Francisco 63 56 .529 9
Arizona 59 60 .496 13
San Diego 56 63 .471 16
Colorado 46 73 .387 26
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Olson 2-5) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Civale 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.
Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-5) at Cincinnati (Abbott 7-3), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 7-6) at Miami (Luzardo 8-7), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 2-3) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 7-3) at Washington (Gore 6-9), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Toronto (Gausman 9-6), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 2-1) at Atlanta (Morton 11-10), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-9) at Texas (Gray 8-5), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 8-7) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-6), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 11-4) at San Diego (Snell 9-8), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 6-12) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-6), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Colorado (Gomber 9-9), 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Civale 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.
Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-5) at Cincinnati (Abbott 7-3), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 7-6) at Miami (Luzardo 8-7), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 2-3) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 7-3) at Washington (Gore 6-9), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Toronto (Gausman 9-6), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 2-1) at Atlanta (Morton 11-10), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 11-4) at San Diego (Snell 9-8), 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Transactions
By The Associated Press
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated INF Royce Lewis from the 10-day IL. Placed INF/OF Willi Castro on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 12.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Jordan Romano from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Nate Pearson to Buffalo (IL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed 2B Ozzie Albies on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 14. Recalled SS Vaughn Grissom from Gwinnett (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent LHP Nick Lodolo to Chattanooga (SL) on a rehab assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LF Jesse Winker to Wisconsin (ML) on a rehab assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of RHP Casey Lawrence from Memphis (IL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Anthony Arguelles on a minor league contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE Zach Ertz from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed S Sean Chandler.
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated LB Tyler Matakevich from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived K Elliott Fry with an injury designation.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed TE Jody Fortson on injured reserve. Signed CB Duron Lowe and LB Olakunle Fatukasi. Waived CB Anthony Witherstone.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Raekwon McMillan to a one-year contract extension.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated RB Bryce Hall from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Xazavian Valladay. Waived RB John Lovett.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated LB Jordy Brooks from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ELKS — Announced they have mutually parted ways with President and CEO Victor Cui.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Acquired D Jeff Petry from Montreal in exchange for D Gustav Lindstrom and a 2025 conditional 4th-round draft pick.
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Signed Ds Trevor Cosgrove and Ashton Calder.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY —Signed F Billy Sharp through the remainder of the season, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.