Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, August 16

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Round of 64, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Europe-Africa vs. Panama, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Mountain vs. Metro, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Japan vs. Cuba, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at NY Mets OR Detroit at Minnesota

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at San Francisco OR Arizona at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at Toronto

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at North Queensland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Super Cup: Manchester City vs. Sevilla, Final, Piraeus, Greece

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. England, Semifinal, Sydney

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

Baseball Glance

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB

Baltimore 74 45 .622 _

Tampa Bay 72 49 .595 3

Toronto 66 54 .550 8½

Boston 62 56 .525 11½

New York 60 59 .504 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 62 58 .517 _

Cleveland 57 62 .479 4½

Detroit 53 65 .449 8

Chicago 47 72 .395 14½

Kansas City 39 81 .325 23

West Division

W L Pct GB

Texas 71 48 .597 _

Houston 68 52 .567 3½

Seattle 63 55 .534 7½

Los Angeles 59 61 .492 12½

Oakland 33 86 .277 38

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 76 42 .644 _

Philadelphia 65 54 .546 11½

Miami 63 57 .525 14

New York 54 65 .454 22½

Washington 53 66 .445 23½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 65 54 .546 _

Cincinnati 62 58 .517 3½

Chicago 61 57 .517 3½

Pittsburgh 53 66 .445 12

St. Louis 53 66 .445 12

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 71 46 .607 _

San Francisco 63 56 .529 9

Arizona 59 60 .496 13

San Diego 56 63 .471 16

Colorado 46 73 .387 26

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Olson 2-5) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-5) at Cincinnati (Abbott 7-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 7-6) at Miami (Luzardo 8-7), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-3) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 7-3) at Washington (Gore 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Toronto (Gausman 9-6), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 2-1) at Atlanta (Morton 11-10), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-9) at Texas (Gray 8-5), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 8-7) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-6), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 11-4) at San Diego (Snell 9-8), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 6-12) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-6), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Colorado (Gomber 9-9), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-5) at Cincinnati (Abbott 7-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 7-6) at Miami (Luzardo 8-7), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-3) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 7-3) at Washington (Gore 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Toronto (Gausman 9-6), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 2-1) at Atlanta (Morton 11-10), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 11-4) at San Diego (Snell 9-8), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated INF Royce Lewis from the 10-day IL. Placed INF/OF Willi Castro on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 12.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Jordan Romano from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Nate Pearson to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed 2B Ozzie Albies on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 14. Recalled SS Vaughn Grissom from Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent LHP Nick Lodolo to Chattanooga (SL) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LF Jesse Winker to Wisconsin (ML) on a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of RHP Casey Lawrence from Memphis (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Anthony Arguelles on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE Zach Ertz from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed S Sean Chandler.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated LB Tyler Matakevich from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived K Elliott Fry with an injury designation.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed TE Jody Fortson on injured reserve. Signed CB Duron Lowe and LB Olakunle Fatukasi. Waived CB Anthony Witherstone.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Raekwon McMillan to a one-year contract extension.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated RB Bryce Hall from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Xazavian Valladay. Waived RB John Lovett.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated LB Jordy Brooks from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Announced they have mutually parted ways with President and CEO Victor Cui.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Acquired D Jeff Petry from Montreal in exchange for D Gustav Lindstrom and a 2025 conditional 4th-round draft pick.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Signed Ds Trevor Cosgrove and Ashton Calder.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY —Signed F Billy Sharp through the remainder of the season, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.