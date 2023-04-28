Sports on TV
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, April 28
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at St. Kilda
12 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Sydney
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
8:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.
4:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Penn St.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at TCU
SECN — Alabama at LSU
8 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia
BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
10 p.m.
ESPNU — UCLA at Stanford
PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Stanford, Calif.
1:45 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contender’s Semifinal, Stanford, Calif.
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contender’s Championship, Stanford, Calif.
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Stanford, Calif.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
8:15 p.m.
CBSSN — Boston U. at Army
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. Syracuse, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Navy
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida A&M at Jackson St.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame
8:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club — Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Second Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Second Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
12 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, Third Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — Kansas City at Minnesota
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets OR Pittsburgh at Washington
8:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Philadelphia at Houston
10:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — St. Louis at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
8:10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Sacramento at Golden State, Game 6
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at LA Lakers, Game 6
NFL DRAFT
7 p.m.
ABC — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.
ESPN — 2023 NFL Draft: Round 2, Kansas City, Mo.
NFLN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 6
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Florida, Game 6
9:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 6
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Seattle, Game 6
RUGBY (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: Dallas at Seattle
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds