Sponsored: New program trains doctors in our community, for our community

This Thursday, March 30, is National Doctors’ Day — a time to recognize the vital role that doctors play in the health and wellness of our families and our communities.
Unfortunately, the United States is facing a shortage of doctors that is expected to get worse in coming years as more people leave medicine (either through retirement or because of dissatisfaction) and fewer young people choose to become physicians.
Here in Nevada County, the doctor shortage is felt by providers and patients alike. But a new program aims to address that shortage head-on, by training new physicians right here in our own backyard.
“There is a shortage of primary care providers in our community,” Glenn Gookin, MD, Program Director, Sierra Nevada Family Medicine Residency Program. “Graduate medical education has been demonstrated to be one of the most effective drivers to physician workforce shortages. Place-based education, or ‘growing our own,’ will help us train well-rounded family physicians that will go on to practice in underserved rural communities.”
A residency program, like the program Dr. Gookin is leading, is training that occurs after a physician completes medical school.
“Our program will be a three-year program,” Dr. Gookin explains. “It is a rural training program, which means the resident will complete the majority of their residency training in a rural setting.”
The program is built on a unique partnership between two community hospitals, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento, in conjunction with a Tribal Federally Qualified Health Center, Chapa-De Indian Health. There are only a few other programs like this in the country.
“Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital will employ the resident physicians and provide their inpatient medical training in Nevada County,” he says. “They will also receive inpatient medical training at our partners Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Mercy San Juan Medical Center. Chapa-De Indian Health will serve as the outpatient medical home in Nevada County where resident physicians will each have a panel of patients they will see under faculty supervision.”
While those in the first year of their residency program are called interns, Dr. Gookin says it’s important to understand that all members of a residency program are doctors, ready to provide care.
“It’s a common question – is a resident a doctor,” he says. “The answer is, yes! They have completed medical school and now have the degree of Medical Doctor (MD) or Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO). Their residency training is where they become eligible for board certification in their specialty. After they complete the program and their program director and faculty agree they meet criteria, they can sit for the exam to become board certified.”
The residency program is already underway and the first two medical students [see sidebar] have been matched and will begin their training this summer, training at Methodist Hospital of Sacramento for one year while visiting Grass Valley monthly to learn about our community.
The residents will be full time in Grass Valley beginning in July of 2024 where they will receive their inpatient medicine training at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. They will have their continuity practice at Chapa-De Indian Health Clinic and rotate with other community partners.
Dr. Gookin is excited about the prospect of bringing more doctors to our community who are specifically trained in the unique challenges of rural health care. He believes the program will not only fill a community need but will also benefit the physicians who are already practicing here.
“Graduate medical education has been proven to improve physician satisfaction and wellness,” Dr. Gookin says. “Fresh excited residents re-invigorate physicians as they help to train them. Resident physicians will lead to better recruitment and retainment of subspecialists. The community will also help to shape these physicians to serve the needs of our community specifically.”
The program will bring new career professionals and their families to Nevada County every year, with the hope that they will stay and practice here after graduation.
Hiring and keeping doctors is a problem that hospitals and clinics around the country face. While the issue demands some major changes that will take time, Dr. Gookin believes the residency program is one important step toward ensuring there are doctors in our community, caring for our community, for years to come.
He hopes the community will embrace the program and its doctors.
“The various funding systems for training doctors is broken. There are family doctors and doctors from all specialties lobbying our political leaders to make it more effective, but that large change takes time. We are working within the existing system rules to create this program but pushing our state and federal leaders to help address funding gaps in graduate medical education. Our community has and will continue to be vital to addressing the funding gaps to make our program sustainable for the long term.”
Program Announces First Two Residents
Earlier this month, Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital matched the first two medical students to participate in the Sierra Nevada Family Medicine Residency Program.
The program is pleased to welcome Kelty White and Nicholas Sparr to our community. Kelty White is from Truckee and is completing her medical school at University of Nevada Reno. Nicholas Sparr is from Beaverton, Oregon, and is completing his medical school at the University of Iowa College of Medicine. Both will graduate in a few months.
Kelty and Nicholas will begin training in Sacramento this summer, visiting Grass Valley monthly before beginning their training here in 2024.