Two Years In: COVID-19 and Our Community

A reminder from Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital that we are all in this together. “We have a great community,” says Dr. Jeffrey Rosenburg, SNMH Chief Medical Officer. “Let’s be tolerant and kind and love each other.”



As we prepare to mark the end of the calendar year, we are also turning the page to yet another milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic: The two-year anniversary of the virus’ arrival in the United States.

While there are questions about COVID-19 that have yet to be answered, both our knowledge of the virus and our ability to prevent and treat it have grown exponentially during these two years.

For the leadership and staff at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, the evolution of the pandemic continues on a daily basis.

“Today we are starting to normalize COVID-19, since we do not think it is ever going to go away,” explains Lori Katterhagen, RN, SNMH VP and Chief Nurse Executive. “While we have developed a robust program for outpatient monoclonal antibody infusions in partnership with Dr. Nathan Claydon and our own infusion center, we still have had more COVID-related deaths since August then we did in the first year of the pandemic. And, the majority of those people were unvaccinated. That just breaks our heart that people passed away from something that was preventable.”

Dr. Jeffrey Rosenburg, SNMH Chief Medical Officer, points out that Nevada County is still lagging behind the rest of the state.

“Nevada County’s case rate is greater than the California average, and our positivity rate is higher than the California rate,” Dr. Rosenburg says. “We have had between six and 13 COVID-19 patients for the past several weeks. Several of those patients have needed ICU care and some have died. Most of those patients are unvaccinated.”

Dr. Rosenburg says the percentage of unvaccinated patients being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital ranges from 67-88% at any given time. He says he believes vaccination to be safe and effective – and critically important.

“Vaccination helps because if you are vaccinated and you get COVID-19, there is a much less chance of needing to be hospitalized,” he says. “We see many tragedies from people who have gotten ill and died who say not getting vaccinated was the worst decision they could have made. I know people have many reasons for not getting vaccinated. I just see many unnecessary deaths of young people in our hospital because they were not vaccinated.”

Inside the hospital, both Katterhagen and Dr. Rosenburg applaud the physicians and staff who continue to care for the community tirelessly.

“The efforts of the team have been heroic,” Dr. Rosenburg says. “The team has remained compassionate and has delivered exceptional care to our patients despite fatigue, frustration, and fear. I am thankful for all of the great care they have provided under extremely challenging circumstances.”

Katterhagen says the gratitude toward health care workers has waned over time during the pandemic, leaving many feeling frustrated and exhausted.

“The last year and particularly the last four months since our August surge have been particularly challenging,” she says. “A year ago, the staff all felt like heroes, now there has been so much negativity around vaccination and limited access to the hospital that it is causing a very traumatic experience for many of our staff. No one likes the restrictions and limitations, but our staff really is trying to do what’s best for the patients and the facility. Our message to the staff is that we hear you are hurting and you’re tired and we are here to support you. We may not have all the answers, but we are working on both short-term and long-term solutions to ease some of the burden.”

Looking ahead to 2022, both Katterhagen and Dr. Rosenburg have pretty simple advice for the community.

“Every day when I leave for work, my husband tells me three things – wash your hands, wear a mask, and social distance,” Katterhagen says. “These three things can make all the difference.”

Dr. Rosenburg echoes that sentiment. “Get vaccinated. Get a booster. Follow medical advice. Follow the public health directives of wearing masks and washing hands. Have faith, we will get through this. COVID-19 is not going away so learn to be safe and take appropriate precautions.”

And Katterhagen reminds us – kindness can go a long way, too.

“We all need to continue to be strong and persevere but most importantly we need to reinforce kindness. A little bit of kindness can make all the difference in someone’s day.”