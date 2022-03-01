Touching Lives Through Art: SNMH Auxiliary Art Program

Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital employee Suzy Crabtree enjoys photography as a hobby. Currently three of her photos are on display inside the hospital as part of the Auxuliary Art Program. Crabtree is shown here with Auxiliary volunteer Laurie Whitsel and Katy McKay.



The Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Auxiliary has long worked to brighten the days of patients and staff inside the hospital. From a helping hand, to a smiling face, to a kind word, the Auxiliary members make a difference in a variety of ways.

One important and tangible way the Auxiliary positively impacts the hospital environment is through the Auxiliary Art Program.

“The Auxiliary Art Program is a way to feature local artists, brighten the hospital walls, and ultimately to sell the artwork, generating money to benefit the hospital,” explains Katy McKay, Auxiliary member and Art Gallery Coordinator.

At any given time, you can find a variety of local artwork on the hospital walls, including photographs and paintings.

“The program protocol has evolved and changed over the years,” McKay explains. “Currently we display one or two artists at a time, on a bi-monthly rotation. There are several areas throughout the hospital where the artwork is displayed, including the Gift Shop, in the Main Lobby, and along a hallway on the main floor.”

McKay points out that the program is a true win-win for all involved. Having their work shown in a public setting benefits local artists looking for exposure. And for patients, visitors and staff, having interesting art to enjoy creates moments of unexpected beauty inside the hospital walls.

Because the pieces are available for purchase, the program also creates an opportunity for local artists to earn income. For the Auxiliary, the program provides another fundraising opportunity.

The artist receives 75% of art sales and the Auxiliary receives 25%. This money contributes to the amount that the Auxiliary donates to the hospital on an annual basis. It is designated for direct patient care items and equipment, ensuring continued great care for patients.

“Over the years, thousands of dollars have been raised thru the art sales,” McKay says. “Doctors, nurses, and staff have purchased many of the pieces on display. Sometimes a patient or visitor sees something that they ‘just have to have.’ I have heard many stories, all special, and they tell me just how worthwhile this venue is.”

For her part, McKay says she enjoys her contact with the artists — meeting them, viewing their work, and determining what is appropriate to display in the hospital. She says nearly all artists are eager to participate. Just one time has her invitation to participate been declined.

“My favorite time is when we change the display, taking down pieces, and then hanging new ones,” she says. “So much interest is generated to see what is going on display next. Everyone stops and talks, all are curious and have opinions!”

Prior to hanging the art, McKay creates tags that accompany each piece, noting the artist, information about it, and the price. The artwork is sold through the hospital’s Pine Tree Gift Shop.

McKay has been in charge of the Art Program for 15 years. Prior to that, her Auxiliary service area was the hospital’s main lobby desk, where she provided directions and information. In addition to her work on the Art Program, McKay also volunteers in the Gift Shop and serves as the Auxiliary Liaison on the SNMH Foundation Board.

“Being a member of the Auxiliary is tremendously rewarding,” she says. “As Auxiliary members we interact with one another as we give of our time and talent, and we share a sense of gratitude for the service that we provide at SNMH.”

While McKay says she herself is not an artist, she finds her time working on the Auxiliary Art Program gratifying.

“I have had a physical therapist tell me how much they appreciate looking at the artwork as they walk along the hallway with a patient,” she says. “Patients, visitors, and staff all appreciate and enjoy the artwork on display.”

Just one more way the SNMH Auxiliary is touching the lives of everyone inside our community hospital.