This Holiday Season, Give the Gift of Good Health

SNMH Foundation Volunteer Outreach Committee members Linda Rasmussen, Katy Schwarz, and Kathleen Lombardi volunteer their time and talent to decorate the Christmas tree in the lobby of the SNMH Outpatient Center. Not pictured: Volunteer Outreach Committee members Patti Swindling, Janet Acklam, and Katy McKay graciously decorated the Christmas tree in the main lobby of SNMH.



Every December, members of the Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation boards meet to make phone calls thanking those who have donated their time, talent, or treasure toward helping to provide quality health care in western Nevada County.

Built by our community — for our community — SNMH cares for more than 75,000 people within its geographic area, including 24-hour emergency care and facilities available seven days a week, 365 days a year. Donations made to SNMHF touch and save lives every day by helping your hospital deliver superior health care throughout western Nevada County.

Last fiscal year, SNMHF raised $75,000 to help provide patients with chronic lung disease (including COPD, emphysema, bronchitis, and the after-effects of COVID-19) with vital pulmonary function equipment; $150,000 for new equipment for the hospital’s Cancer Center’s Radiation Oncology Department; and $30,000 for cancer support programs. Another $591,489 was raised for SNMHF’s Area of Greatest Need, which provides crucial funding to SNMH’s most urgent needs.

SNMHF is currently focused on fundraising for twelve new pieces of vital, life-saving equipment for the hospital’s surgery department. With a goal to raise $350,000 by June 30, 2022, SNMHF is halfway there, with $175,000 raised as of November. This new equipment will not only save hundreds of lives, it will also offer patients a variety of advanced procedures that can be done locally without having to leave western Nevada County.

In addition, SNMHF continues to provide crucial funding to the hospital’s Women’s Imaging Center, Family Birth Center, Cardiac Department, Cancer Center, the Alzheimer’s Outreach program, Read Me a Story program for early childhood literacy, the Comfort Cuisine program for cancer patients and their families, and the Social Outreach Program for disabled seniors and adults with depression.

“There is a great responsibility that comes with living in a rural community with its own hospital,” said SNMHF Executive Director Kimberly Parker. “Your collective donations— no matter the size — make a big difference in the lives of your neighbors, friends, family members and loved ones who rely on having outstanding health care right here, in their very own backyard.”

Hospital Foundation Board President Jake Bronson agreed, stating, “Keeping our community healthy is our goal, but we can’t do it alone. The last couple of years have shown us more than ever how important it is to have a hospital that can care for the most critically ill in our community.”

A special holiday gift to SNMHF means helping to provide: state-of-the-art technology to treat head and neck cancer patients, a first book for a young child struggling to read, respite support for a family dealing with Alzheimer’s and dementia, support groups for those who have lost a loved one to cancer or are battling the disease themselves, or the vital piece of equipment needed to treat a patient in need.

Your generous gift of time, talent, or treasure helps ensure members of our community like Megan Bittner Lastinger receive the very best care — when it matters most — at our local, community hospital. Bittner Lastinger needed immediate treatment via a piece of equipment available at SNMH’s Women’s Imaging Center. An SNMH employee helped her through the paperwork process and was able to get her what she needed in an efficient and caring manner.

“As a new patient to care at SNMH, I am thoroughly impressed with your staff and the willingness to provide the best care possible,” said Bittner Lastinger.

Over the years, and through incredible donor support, SNMHF has provided the Women’s Imaging Center with new equipment for biopsies, funding for breast cancer support groups, a new mammography machine, and more.

“Even the smallest donation to SNMHF may have an impact on families being served by our hospital for generations,” said Parker. “Whatever your heart desires, know that one hundred percent of your generous donation will go directly to the area of your choice. Not one penny is used for administrative expenses.”

During this holiday season, please consider making a gift to SNMHF in support of SNMH and community healthcare. Gifts big and small can be made by check to SNMHF and mailed to PO Box 1810, Grass Valley CA 95945. Secure, online donations can be made by visiting supportsierranevada.org/donate or by scanning the included QR code. Gifts may also be made over the phone by calling 530.477.9700.

You can also contribute your time or talent to SNMHF by becoming a volunteer. For more information, please call 530.477.700 or visit supportsierranevada.org/volunteer.