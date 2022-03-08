The Great Masquerader: Understanding Endometriosis

Endometriosis can be genetically passed between mother and daughter. The painful condition is difficult to diagnose but proper treatment can prevent years of suffering.



It’s a painful condition that can affect a woman’s quality of life as well as her fertility, but statistics show that American women living with it may suffer for years before receiving a proper diagnosis.

The condition? Endometriosis.

Endometriosis occurs when the normal lining of the uterus starts to grow outside the uterine wall, possibly spreading to the ovaries, fallopian tubes, bowel, bladder, or anywhere inside the abdominal cavity.

“It is thought that 6-10% of reproductive age women and adolescent girls are affected by endometriosis,” says Phillip Kintner, MD, OB/GYN with Dignity Health Medical Group — Sierra Nevada. “In fact, the number is most likely even higher.”

For some, the symptoms of endometriosis can first appear in adolescence but not get diagnosed until adulthood. That was the case for Michelle Litton Ogaidi, whose endometriosis became so severe that she sought emergency care at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

“I was diagnosed with endometriosis when I was 30 years old, but we suspect I had it all along, or at least began showing symptoms in high school,” Litton Ogaidi says. “This is not unusual.”

Michelle Litton Ogaidi



Dr. Kintner agrees that the symptoms of teenage girls may, unfortunately, be either misdiagnosed or even shrugged off.

“Endometriosis can be a straightforward diagnosis and it can also be a great masquerader of other diseases,” he explains. “Adolescent patients are often told their painful cramps during their periods are ‘normal’ and to be expected due to their young age. A careful medical history, examination and testing should not be delayed. Often these young patients suffer for many months or years before the diagnosis of endometriosis is made and treatment started.”

Litton Ogaidi’s symptoms have spanned decades and had a profound impact on her life.

“Over the last 25 years,

my symptoms have included intensely painful periods, heavy (‘am I bleeding to death?’) flow, depression, anxiety, pelvic pain, pain with intercourse, hormonal imbalance, chronic body pain, sciatic pain, weight gain, and infertility (to name a few),” she says. “The list of possible symptoms is incredible, which further adds to the complexity of diagnosis and management.”

There are risk factors that can make a woman more susceptible to endometriosis, including an early first menstrual period, short menstrual cycles, low body mass index, use of alcohol, prior cesarean section, and high fat diets. Even freckles and moles can indicate an increased risk.

“Recent genetic studies have shown that family history also plays a major role,” says Dr. Kintner. “If a first degree relative such as mother or sister have been diagnosed with endometriosis, the sibling or daughter

has a seven to ten fold increase in the risk of developing endometriosis.”

If your doctor suspects you may have endometriosis, he or she may initially try to treat it with over the counter, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications like ibuprofen. Oral contraceptives may also be tried to improve the pain and lessen bleeding.

Unfortunately, getting a diagnosis is not easy.

“Surgical treatment is the only way to definitively diagnose endometriosis,” Dr. Kintner says. “Once the diagnosis has been made, the choices are to surgically remove or ablate/destroy the lesions or use medications that reduce the effects of estrogen.”

Dr. Kintner says while diagnosing the condition is difficult, it can make the difference and prevent years of suffering.

“With more progress in the genetic aspects of the disease and newer less invasive treatments, there is hope for better end results and a better understanding of endometriosis,” he explains.

Litton Ogaidi urges men to understand the severity of what the women in their lives may be enduring.

“When men see their daughters, girlfriends, friends and wives suffering, they need to know this is not normal and be an advocate too,” she says.

For women, her advice is simple. “Painful periods are not normal, especially if you are missing work or school. This disease is so hard and so painful, but you are not alone. There are so many resources and people who can relate. We may not be able to fix this and it may always be hard, but you have choices and you have a lot of support.”