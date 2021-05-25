Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to protect ourselves, our community and the wisdom of our elders. Over 90% of doctors in the United States have already been vaccinated, including myself.

Over the last several months, California has made amazing progress in our fight against COVID-19. With more than 34 million vaccines administered, we now have among the lowest case and positivity rates in the nation. The sooner we all get vaccinated, the quicker we can get back to living our lives freely.

If you have not received your vaccine, it is normal to have questions. At Chapa-De, our team is here to provide our patients with helpful information and education so that they feel confident in making well-informed decisions about their health.

Here are some of the most common COVID-19 vaccine questions we are hearing from our patients. Let’s work to combat COVID-19 together!

Are the COVID-19 vaccines safe?

Millions of people throughout the country have now safely received the COVID-19 vaccines. These vaccines have undergone the most intensive safety monitoring in history. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, free and effective.

Will the COVID-19 vaccine make me sick?

You cannot get COVID-19 from any of the vaccines. They do not have a live virus or other infectious material in them. After getting a vaccine, you may have some side effects, such as a slight headache, nausea or tiredness. These are normal signs that your body is building protection and they should go away in a day or two.

How were the vaccines developed so quickly – were corners cut?

The COVID-19 vaccines were thoroughly tested, and no phases of the clinic trials were skipped. Due to the urgent need to save lives and reduce hospitalization rates, the administrative steps were cut, and doctors and scientists were given the resources to complete the rigorous scientific process. There were steps that were done at the same time, but safety measures were scrutinized by multiple regulatory agencies including the FDA, ACIP (physicians who specialize in vaccines), and California’s task force of physicians on vaccination.

Will the COVID-19 vaccine make me infertile?

No. There is no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems (problems trying to get pregnant).

If I had COVID-19, do I still need a vaccine?

If you tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered, we still recommend you be vaccinated against the virus because your natural immunity declines over time and reinfection is possible.

If I am young and healthy, why do I still need a vaccine?

While you may be young and healthy, the effects of COVID-19 are unpredictable, and symptoms can be severe, long-lasting and potentially life-threatening. We urge all individuals to get vaccinated to ensure that infection and hospitalization rates remain low across the state so that we can all return to the activities that we love.

How can I get my vaccine today?

COVID-19 vaccines are available at Chapa-De for established patients age 18 and over. If you are not a Chapa-De patient, we encourage you to visit myturn.ca.gov to locate a walk-in clinic or schedule a free vaccination appointment for all individuals age 12 and older.

If you still have concerns, please contact your medical provider for more information. Chapa-De is currently accepting new patients. For more information, please visit chapa-de.org .

Dr. Alinea Stevens is the Medical Director and a Physician at Chapa-De Indian Health. She provides compassionate, high-quality adult and pediatric primary care to all people, regardless of their financial situation. Her professional interests include Prenatal Care, Pediatrics and Substance Use services.