Solving the Puzzle

Whether you are suffering from a broken bone, a mysterious abdominal ailment, or debilitating back pain, imaging will likely play a role in your care.

SUBMITTED PHOTOLicensed technologists, like the ones shown here training inside Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, play an important role in patient care, performing imaging tests that are used to aid in diagnosis and treatment.



“Imaging is the puzzle piece that often makes a diagnosis,” explains Linda Waring, Director of Diagnostic Imaging and Radiation Oncology at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. “A physician can look at a patient and take a full history and do an exam and even make a diagnosis, but that diagnosis is most often demonstrated by imaging.”

Imaging can involve a variety of technologies, including X-ray, MRI, CT scan, and ultrasound.

“You may come to the Emergency Department with a badly swollen leg that you fell on and in order to determine if it is a sprain or a bad break, you need an X-ray,” Waring explains. “That X-ray may then demonstrate the bones are displaced and indicate the need for surgery. The surgery will be guided by imaging to assure it is in place before casting and healing. If a patient comes in with abdominal pain, it is usually CT or MRI that is used to discover the source of pain and direct treatment.”

Because the information gleaned from imaging provides vital information to a patient’s care team, the imaging team plays a critical role in patient care. While radiologists typically interpret the imaging results, it is the licensed technologists who operate the imaging equipment, with the goal of ensuring an accurate diagnosis and appropriate follow-up.

“A technologist is someone who has a specific education level as it relates to the operation of radiologic equipment,” Waring says. “At SNMH, the technologists perform X-ray, MRI, CT, radiation oncology, ultrasound and nuclear medicine exams.”

Waring explains that the role of the technologist actually goes far beyond what the patient may see.

“A technologist’s job does not end after taking an image,” she says. “They ensure the quality of the images, maintain the equipment and assist physicians with exams.”

SNMH has a large team of technologists, including 48 positions, some of which are full-time and some are per diem. (Several of those positions are currently open and posted – see sidebar for more information.)

“The level of education for technologists varies,” Waring says. “Radiologic technology is three years, ultrasound varies from 3-5 depending on the educational path, and MRI can be 3-4 depending on the path. All of these licensures require the person to pass a board certification test in order to obtain their license. The imaging staff at SNMH are all licensed and have extensive education in their specialty.”

A technologist’s professional training ensures the capturing of the appropriate images, computer image manipulation and image reconstruction and the determination of technique (the power level needed for optimal imaging). They also ensure the appropriate radiation dose is delivered.

Waring recommends that anyone interested in pursuing a career in imaging look into it. When looking for a school, be sure it is accredited.

As for how patients and loved ones can help when it comes to imaging, Waring says it’s important they understand the role that imaging will play in their care and that they allow the technologists to do their job.

“The technical staff will do their best to get the very best imaging possible while demonstrating human kindness and caring for you and your loved ones,” Waring says.

It’s all pa



Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital employs a variety of licensed technologists. See the current open positions by using the QR code.

rt of finding every piece of each patient’s care puzzle.