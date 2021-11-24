SNMH Foundation Celebrates the Season with Gratitude

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation staff show their gratitude and the incredible impact generosity has on local health care. Pictured from left are: Development Director Jenni Toedtemeier, Administrative Assistant Judy Bagley, Executive Director Kimberly Parker, Finance Manager Kara Liller, Development/Event Associate Shari Voors, Associate Director Sandra Barrington, and Development/Communications Manager Amy Abt.

Submitted Photo

A well-known quote states, “Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it.” For Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, this is not only a fitting saying regarding the holiday season, but also an attitude toward the community’s ongoing generosity as 2021 comes to a close.

Whether it’s through donating time or money, supporters of SNMHF know first-hand the transformational power of gratitude. This holiday season, the SNMHF Board of Directors wishes to express its deepest gratitude to those who have supported the work of the Hospital Foundation this past year.

“During this week of Thanksgiving, we want to express our deepest appreciation to our community for supporting our local hospital and community health care,” said SNMHF Executive Director Kimberly Parker.

Thanks to supporters, ongoing community collaboration, and a shared spirit of humankindness, SNMHF has continued to help Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital care for people when they are at their most vulnerable and provide vital services to those who need it most.

During its 2021 fiscal year, SNMHF raised $75,000 to help hundreds of patients with chronic lung issues such as COPD, emphysema. bronchitis, and after-effects of COVID-19 by providing vital pulmonary function equipment. The Hospital Foundation also raised $150,000 for new equipment for the hospital’s Cancer Center’s Radiation Oncology Department and $30,000 was raised for cancer support programs. Another $591,489 was raised for SNMHF’s area of greatest need fund, which provides crucial funding to the most urgently needed areas of SNMH.

The Hospital Foundation also continues to provide crucial funding to the hospital’s Women’s Imaging Center, Family Birth Center, cardiac department, Cancer Center, and more.

In addition to raising funds for hospital-specific needs, community generosity continues to fund local programs, including SNMHF’s Alzheimer’s Outreach program, Read Me a Story program for early childhood literacy, Comfort Cuisine program for cancer patients and their families, and Social Outreach Program for disabled seniors and adults with depression.

According to SNMHF Executive Director Kimberly Parker, the community’s generosity is especially meaningful this year because of the substantial strain the global pandemic has put on health care.

“Your giving continues to make an incredible impact. Our programs have served their clients in creative and successful ways and patients are grateful for the care they receive at our hospital,” Parker said. “Thank you for your generous support. Please know that your donations make a tremendous difference, especially during these very trying times for health care. Philanthropy plays a huge role in what we can do for our hospital. Our hospital’s ability to provide the community with services and equipment is often accomplished through philanthropy.”

Which is why, Parker continued, it’s so important for both boards to be able to express gratitude toward donors at the end of each year.

Hospital Foundation Board President Jake Bronson agreed, adding, “It’s vital that we continue to maintain the health and well-being of our community now and for the following generations that call Nevada County home. We are so grateful to our supporters for continuing to help us accomplish our goal, as well as our Hospital Foundation staff, executive director, and an energized board that reaches all areas of this community.”

“We are proud to be able to contribute to ensuring quality health care for so many residents here in western Nevada County,” said Parker. “We are incredibly thankful to those who have already donated to our many causes and hope to inspire others to support our various causes going into 2022.”

Heading into 2022, SNMHF is currently focused on vital, life-saving equipment for the hospital’s surgery department, with the goal to raise $350,000 by June 30. Twelve new pieces of surgical equipment will not only save hundreds of lives, they will also offer patients a variety of advanced procedures that can be performed locally without having to leave western Nevada County for care.

“We are focused on the most critical health care needs for our community as we face another year of potential uncertainty,” said Parker. “As we continue onward into 2022, I hope we can count on your support.”

If you would like to donate to, volunteer with, or find out about other ways to support SNMHF, please call 530.477.9700 or email infosnmhf@dignityhealth.org . SNMHF also accepts checks made out to “SNMHF,” mailed to PO Box 1810 Grass Valley, CA 95945. Visit http://www.supportsierranevada.org to learn more about various programs, fundraisers, and the SNMHF mission.

SNMH Foundation Buy It Now Items Still Available

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation hosted its annual Buy It Now fundraiser on Nov. 11 and the event was a tremendous success.

Check out the great list of items below that are still available. Don’t miss the opportunity to get that special something for you or a loved one, just in time for the holiday season.

If you see something below you would like, call 530.477.9700 and our staff will be happy to assist you. For a more detailed description of these items, visit http://www.supportsierranevada.org/buyitnow .

Mexican fiesta dinner for 20 – $2,500

Fantastic tour for four of First Rain Farm with a picnic from The Ham Stand – $250

Total Wine class for 20 and more package – $500.

Once in a lifetime AirMed helicopter ride – $1,500

Join the Red Rose Society and get a second Red Rose to give to a friend – $2,000

Read Me A Story donation for 10 books – $50.

Comfort Cuisine donation providing 25 meals for cancer patients and their caregivers – $100

Beautiful pet portrait painted by Jean Creasey – $400

Fairy Pools 7 artwork by artist Terry Baxter – $450

Original Gary Burghoff (from MASH) painting – $500

Nicholsen blown glass (3 pieces) – $450

Beautiful bowl – $200

Nevada City Retreats cabin – $350

Enjoy a pie a month for a year from Dr. Sarah Woerner – $600

Cardiac well screening diagnostic test at SNMH – $300

NordicTrac iFit stationary bike – $1,200

Sirrus X 3.0 bike – $1,100

Inflatable paddle board – $1,000

Proceeds from this event are being directed to help purchase new surgical equipment for Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

Surgical equipment will benefit those needing general or emergency surgery, are having women’s health issues, need surgery to deliver a baby, have breast cancer, or suffer with ear, nose and throat concerns.

Thank you for supporting SNMH Foundation and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital!

– SNMH