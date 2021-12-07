Rebuilding: Auxiliary Seeks New Members to Help Meet Hospital Needs

SNMH Auxiliary President Fran Thompson (right) presents a check for the purchase of two vibratory percussive therapy devices to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation Executive Director Kimberly Parker. The Auxiliary supports direct patient care needs at the hospital through profits from the Pine Tree Gift Shop.



For 15 years, Fran Thompson has enjoyed serving her local community hospital alongside many other dedicated community members. As a member of the Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Thompson has helped to carry out the mission of the Auxiliary, which is to “provide an efficient volunteer staff which offers support services to the patients, staff, and community.”

The service is gratifying and serves an important purpose for the hospital’s patients and staff.

“As Auxiliary members, we fulfill many roles at the hospital,” says Fran, who is the current Auxiliary President. “There are five service areas — Main Lobby Desk, Gift Shop, Nursing Floor, Emergency Department and the Outpatient Lobby Desk — that the members serve on a regularly scheduled basis. Several of the more experienced members choose to serve in more than one area, as each area is unique. Auxiliary members have no medical interaction with the patients. We are there for support and listening.”

The Auxiliary operates the Pine Tree Gift Shop, in the SNMH Main Lobby, which provides staff and community customers with year-round gifts, See’s candy, and holiday items. The profits from the Gift Shop enable the Auxiliary to donate funds to support the purchase of direct patient care items needed by the hospital.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges for Thompson and her team of volunteers. For an entire year (March 2020 to March 2021), the Auxiliary was shut down and unable to work in the hospital due to health and safety mandates. Last fall’s surge forced another shutdown which lasted nearly three months.

“Needless to say, we had no revenue stream from our gift shop or fundraising opportunities,” Fran says. “And most of all, we all missed our volunteer duties and friends!”

The volunteers are back now in the hospital’s halls, but the pandemic has left one lasting effect on the Auxiliary.

“Since COVID began our membership has decreased for various reasons,” Fran says. “We have members who are taking care of husbands, members on medical leave, and some members who either cannot wear a mask or are not ready to come back to service.”

Fran says the group’s primary goal for 2022 is to rebuild by increasing their membership. They have 12 new applicants who are in the process of becoming members and hope to add more. The addition of new members will provide more service hours for the hospital.

“All volunteer groups nationwide are struggling with increasing their membership,” Fran says. “Nevada County has so many volunteer opportunities, but we think ours is the best!”

The qualifications to become an Auxiliary volunteer are fairly simple, Fran says.

“An Auxiliary volunteer is anyone 18 or over who has an interest in helping people and the community,” she explains. “Potential members should possess the following: good health, mobility, experience working with people, and a genuine desire to give back to our community.”

The process for becoming an Auxiliary member begins with the interested person completing an application. Applications are available at the hospital’s Main Lobby Desk, the Pine Tree Gift Shop, the Outpatient Lobby Desk and in the SNMH Foundation office.

Once a candidate has been interviewed, they participate in an orientation where they learn about the Auxiliary as well as the hospital’s rules and procedures. After a medical clearance and training in the applicants service of choice, they are eligible for active membership.

While the Auxiliary volunteers serve an important role supporting hospital staff and patients, the group also provides an important social outlet for its members.

“We come together for four membership luncheons every year,” Fran says. “We also hold a picnic every June. We really enjoy the social side of the Auxiliary, as well as the service side.”

The Auxiliary holds interviews several times a year. The next application deadline is Jan. 20, 2022. Interviews will be conduct­ed Feb. 7.

For anyone looking to serve an important need in their community, Fran urges them to consider the SNMH Auxiliary.

“My pride in the Auxiliary is overwhelming,”

she says. “I have never served with so many amazing people with incredible backgrounds. Each member brings their strengths to the group and shares their spirit of community with all. It is incredibly rewarding to help visitors, patients and employees in their everyday lives and as they experience stressful times. The friendships I have made in the Auxiliary are invaluable. One of the last words my mother shared with me were, ‘Serve your community.’ And that we do!”