Plant and Sip





When sisters, Lori Jayne and Carol Fulkerson teamed up with their son and nephew, Brandon Lindsen, to purchase New Life Nursery in April 2020 they had a specific vision in mind. Neither had any experience in the nursery business or in even running a business. However, they did have an inherent love of all things green and to entertain, passed down from their parents.

They immediately started to plan what that vision was…and then COVID and the shutdowns began. That worked out great for the nursery, as everyone wanted to plant fruit and vegetables, and had plenty of time to stay home and beautify their homes and gardens. Not so great for getting groups together or having parties.

Thus, their vision had to wait a year. In Spring of 2021 it became a reality. The start of their exclusive and premier “Sip n’ Succ” classes. The purpose is to teach the joy and ease of planting succulents in creative ways and how easy it is to care for them. The benefit is a gathering of fun women, enjoying each other’s company while learning about these fleshy plants, all while sipping and noshing in a beautiful setting.

Every class has had a theme, ie: “Trashy Women” turning “trash into treasure” by upcycling yard sale finds and throw-aways into creative planters. “Mary, Mary, Quite Con-terrarium” planting a variety of glass containers and “Bowl-ing night” creating scenes with succulents in shallow bowls. They even had a Mother’s Day Brunch planting antique bird cages (come check out the beautiful cage by their guard shack) and a 70’s night making macrame hangers for their planters. Upcoming classes feature “For Winos” planting horizontally cut wine bottles and “Pun’kins” creating succulent filled pumpkin centerpieces for your Fall decorations.

The gatherings have been held in the early weekday evenings or Sunday mornings, while the nursery is closed. So ladies have the entire private nursery to themselves, in case they want to shop at a discounted rate. They have music playing, snacks and beverages are on hand, it just makes for a fun and lively event with anywhere from 16 to 24 people per class. They have had multi-family generations (grandmother, daughters, granddaughters, sisters), groups of teachers, friends, co-workers, etc. attend with rave reviews of their time well spent at New Life Nursery’s “Sip n’ Succ” classes. Please check out their Facebook page for upcoming events including their “Haunted Garden”. You can also contact them to hold Special Events at the Nursery.