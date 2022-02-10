Patience and Kindness: Support Our Caregivers as COVID-19 Surges

More hospital staff have been affected during the current Omicron surge of COVID-19 due to the increased contagiousness of this variant. The number of Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital staff members on leave due to COVID-19 every day has been ranging from 35 to 55 – around 5% of the hospital’s 800 employees.



As we do periodically, today we are checking in with leadership at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for an update on COVID-19 and its impact in our region and inside our community hospital.

Over the past several weeks, we have all become quite familiar with Omicron — the name for the latest variant of the COVID-19 virus. And while most of us have heard that Omicron is milder than past variants of the disease, inside our community hospital it has still wreaked havoc.

“The impact of the Omicron variant has been very significant,” says Jeffrey Rosenburg, MD, Chief Medical Officer at SNMH. “The impact is due to patients presenting to the hospital with COVID-19 as well as the reduction in hospital staff due to exposure or illness with COVID-19.”

SNMH Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive Lori Katterhagen, DNP, RN, agrees that Omicron became a problem in early January, leading to an increase in hospitalized patients as well as an increase in the number of staff who are sick and unable to come to work. In addition, the hospital’s Infusion Center has been very busy, delivering more than 500 doses of monoclonal antibodies as well as 49 doses of the new treatment Sotrovimab.

“Since it is so much more contagious, even though it’s milder, Omicron is having a broader impact,” Katterhagen explains.

Causing more issues is the fact that local skilled nursing facilities are impacted at the same rate, making it difficult for the hospital to discharge patients who need skilled care.

“Our community skilled nursing facilities are being challenged with illness among their staff, too,” she says. “At one point we had 30 patients waiting for placement.”

The past few weeks the hospital has had an average of between 70 and 80 patients daily, which is above average for SNMH. Of those patients, an average of 25-30 have been COVID-positive.

“This is the highest continuous COVID-19 census [number of COVID-positive patients] for SNMH since the pandemic has begun,” Dr. Rosenburg says.

The case rate and the positivity rate have been very high in Nevada County in recent weeks. The case rate is about 160 per 100,000 and the positivity rate about 25%. And while many of those cases are likely Omicron, inside the hospital things don’t look much different than during the earlier surge of the “more severe” Delta variant.

“The patients are still sick,” Dr. Rosenburg says. “We have ICU patients and we have had deaths, but most patients recover and go home.”

Looking to the future, both Katterhagen and Rosenburg agree that vaccinations will continue to be the best protection and the best path toward a return to normalcy.

“We still advocate for vaccination and boosters as the single most effective regimen to reduce the severity of a COVID-19 infection, reducing hospitalizations, and reducing the incidence of death,” Dr. Rosenburg says.

For the hospital and its staff, Katterhagen is hopeful there are better days ahead, but she also acknowledges that somethings – like masking inside the hospital – may be around for the long haul.

“Hopefully this surge will end soon, but we need to start normalizing what COVID-19 looks like in our life, and how we are going to manage additional cases as they come in,” Katterhagen says. “We still have visitation restrictions and an aggressive masking policy in place in all patient care areas. We would prefer not to limit visitation, but we are also trying to keep the people in the building healthy and reduce the spread. I don’t know that we will ever go back to a hospital that does not require masks of some sort.”

Katterhagen says the impact of the pandemic on our community’s caregivers continues to be a significant concern.

“Moving into the coming months, we need to acknowledge that our staff is overwhelmed and exhausted from this two-year plight,” she says. “We need to help them get the help they need so they can continue to support our community. More than ever, it is important we care for our caregivers.”

Katterhagen urges community members to extend patience and kindness to everyone impacted by the pandemic, but particularly those providing care.

“We still have a lot of anger out there in the community about the delays and the persistence of this disease,” she says. “We just ask for people visiting us and coming to the hospital to recognize that our staff is tired too. We all need to do our part and a little bit of kindness goes a long way to making it work together as a community.”