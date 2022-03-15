New Guidelines for a Screening That Saves Lives

New guidelines recommend that most people have their first colorectal cancer screening starting at age 45. For people with a parent or sibling diagnosed with colorectal cancer, the recommendation is to begin screening at age 40 or ten years before the age of the earliest cancer diagnosis.



In recent years, the incidence of colon cancer among older adults has trended down, by about 1% every year according to the American Cancer Society. The ACS says this good news is due to the fact that more people are undergoing regular colon cancer screening.

The success of screening has now led to an important change that local doctors want you to be aware of: Colorectal cancer screening starting at age 45 – younger than ever before.

“Guidelines for colon cancer screening have changed over the last year,” explains Kevin Hill, DO, gastroenterologist with Sierra Nevada Gastroenterology Medical Associates in Grass Valley. “Instead of starting screening at age 50, we now start at age 45.”

The new age guideline isn’t new for everyone, however. Dr. Hill points out that Black males in the U.S. have always been advised to begin screening at 45 due to the higher risks of colon cancer in that population.

Dr. Hill says that the numbers behind the recommendation change speak for themselves.

“In 2020, 11% of all colon cancer cases were under age 50 and 15% of rectal cancer cases were under age 50,” he explains.

In addition, Dr. Hill says the National Center for Health Statistics found that colon cancer rates in people aged 40-49 increased from 6.4 to 6.6 per 100,000 people between 1999 and 2019. In the same time period, death from colon cancer also increased in that age group from 1.3 to 1.7 per 100,000 people.

The ACS supports that data as well, pointing out that while the incidence of colon cancer among older Americans has decreased in recent years, the rise in cases among Americans younger than 50 more than offsets that decrease.

Beyond age, there are other factors to consider when determining when one should begin screening for colon cancer.

“Anyone with a family history of colon cancer in a primary relative [parent, sibling or child] should start screening at age 40, or ten years before the age the earliest cancer was diagnosed — whichever comes first,” Dr. Hill says. “Having a family history of large polyps or colon cancer in primary relatives increases your risk of colon cancer, especially if the family members were 60 or younger or multiple primary relatives had colon cancer or polyps.”

While family history can increase your risk, many people diagnosed with colon cancer (about 80%) have no family history.

“That’s why screening is so important,” Dr. Hill says.

Often, colon cancer will be present with few or no symptoms. If warning signs are present, they may include weight loss without trying, change in normal bowel habits, rectal bleeding, and/or anemia.

Unlike most cancer screenings, which can only identify cancer once it is present, colorectal screening finds precancerous polyps that can be removed before they turn into cancer. In this way, screening can actually prevent colorectal cancer from developing. And in cases where cancer is already present, screening can find it early, when treatment works best.

Unfortunately, many people are apprehensive about undergoing a colonoscopy – considered to be the gold standard for colorectal screening. The procedure involves an at-home prep process that includes drinking a special liquid to help empty the bowels, which helps ensure the procedure is successful.

Typically, a person can have breakfast and a light lunch the day prior to the exam and then start a clear liquids diet after that (juice, broth, water, gelatin). The prep starts the evening before the exam and then you wake up six hours prior to the procedure and take the second part of the prep.

“People have a lot of fear about the procedure, the prep and what we might find,” Dr. Hill says. “Nobody wants to have a procedure and drinking bowel prep is not my idea of a great time. The important thing to remember is that we are decreasing the risk that you will die from colon cancer, which I feel is far more scary that the bowel prep or procedure.”

The most common side effect of a colonoscopy is feeling bloated because of the air that is pumped into the colon to allow the doctor to see any potential polyps.

If a polyp is removed, there is a small chance of bleeding up to one week later, but this is not common.

While there are other, non-invasive screening tests available, Dr. Hill says the colonoscopy is the most accurate test and it also allows the physician to remove any polyps if they are seen.

“Colonoscopy is the best test, but I would rather somebody did a non-invasive test than not do any screening at all,” Dr. Hill says. “If people have more questions, they should have their doctor refer them to a GI specialist to discuss it further. A visit does not always mean a procedure. You must advocate for your own health, so it’s great to have all the information before you decide not to do a test.”

And if you’re still nervous about a colonoscopy – know that Dr. Hill and the other doctors at Sierra Nevada Gastrenterology Medical Associates speak from experience when they say it’s well worth it.

“I can tell you that every doctor in our group has had at least one colon exam, so we do practice what we preach,” he says. “It is a lifesaving exam.”