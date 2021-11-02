Minor Annoyance or Serious Problem?

Doctors say people suffering from GERD may find relief through lifestyle changes or over-the-counter antacids or medications.



A burning sensation in the chest, accompanied by the feeling of food or liquid bubbling up in your throat… For many, these horrible sounding symptoms fall under the umbrella of heartburn and get written off as a minor inconvenience. But experts now understand this painful and frustrating condition can actually be linked to much more serious problems if left untreated.

The condition is GERD – gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as reflux – and one in five Americans experience it somewhat regularly. GERD is caused by changes in the gastroesophageal valve that allows contents from the stomach to irregularly flow back up into the esophagus (the tube that carries food from mouth to stomach).

“Reflux is caused by the lower esophageal sphincter either opening spontaneously or not closing properly,” explains Dr. Andrew Chang, gastroenterologist at Sierra Gastroenterology Medical Associates in Grass Valley. “This acid reflux is also called heartburn or acid indigestion or regurgitation.”

Dr. Chang says GERD is typically described as a burning sensation in the mid-chest or upper abdomen, most frequently occurring after eating a meal. Other symptoms include difficulty swallowing, chest pain, cough, hoarseness, wheezing, an excess of saliva, the sense of a lump in the back of the throat, painful swallowing, or nausea.

“GERD is very common,” Dr. Chang says. “Twenty percent of Americans report they have had heartburn or regurgitation within the last month.”

And GERD isn’t just an adult problem. Dr. Chang says anyone can experience it at any age, from infancy through adulthood.

Fortunately, many cases of GERD can be treated without medication.

“If a person has simple, classic GERD, it can be treated with lifestyle changes initially,” Dr. Chang says. “These changes include stopping smoking, losing weight if needed, eating smaller meals, avoiding lying down for three hours after a meal, and raising the head of your bed six to eight inches.”

In addition, Dr. Chang recommends avoiding foods and beverages that may worsen your symptoms, such as: caffeine, alcohol, fatty foods, spicy foods, garlic, onions, tomato-based foods, citrus fruits, chocolate and mint flavorings.

If these steps are not effective, Dr. Chang recommends trying an over-the-counter antacid. If your symptoms persist, then your doctor may recommend an H2 blocker such as famotidine (like the brand name Pepcid) or cimetidine (brand name Tagamet).

If symptoms continue, then you may need a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) medication, which are the strongest at blocking acid. Like the H2 blockers, most PPIs are available over the counter.

“If symptoms do not improve with lifestyle changes or medications, or if symptoms persist for several months, then you may need to see your primary care physician or a gastroenterologist for further tests,” Dr. Chang says. “These tests may include radiographic studies or an upper endoscopy.”

Dr. Chang encourages anyone suffering with GERD not to give up hope if over-the-counter medications don’t do the trick. He says relief is possible – and in fact, curbing your symptoms is important in order to prevent additional damage.

“Left untreated, chronic GERD can lead to serious complications,” he explains. “Acid can damage the esophagus leading to ulcerations, bleeding, esophagitis, and strictures.”

In addition, Dr. Chang says that for some people, chronic GERD can progress to Barrett’s esophagus, which is when abnormal cells develop in the esophagus. Barrett’s esophagus can lead to esophageal cancer, which can be fatal.

Dr. Chang says anyone experiencing difficulty swallowing, bleeding, anemia or unexplained weight loss, should seek immediate medical attention.

“Our opinion of GERD has changed over time,” Dr. Chang says. “Heartburn used to be thought of as a minor inconvenience, but now is recognized to be a potentially damaging condition that needs to be taken seriously.”