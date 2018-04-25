Meet Mary Anne Davis – Candidate, Nevada County Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters

If you've lived in Nevada County for any period of time, you've probably met Mary Anne Davis. Currently the Event Manager/Nonprofit Manager for The Union newspaper, Mary Anne produces all events including the Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show, Chocolate Infusion, Healthy You Expo and has co-produced the "Golden Stories of Our Past" documentary film series. You might have seen her running around at these events making sure that everything runs smoothly, or perhaps you have met her out in the community volunteering at one of the many causes that she supports, or have seen her performing with the Sierra Master Chorale.

She is now looking to put her many skills and expansive community experience tow

ard a new career path; that of the Nevada County Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters. "I am an excellent project manager and problem solver, and my entire career has prepared me for this next role in serving Nevada County," she stated.

While she is not a career politician, Mary Anne believes that a fresh perspective and a long-term connection to the community is just what we need in this office. What she lacks in political experience she makes up for in real life business and management experience. She has a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a proven track record of putting her education to good use with 25+ years of success in project management, event management and customer service. As the producer of The Union's Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show for the past seven years, Mary Anne has dealt with vendors, suppliers, venue negotiations, marketing, contracts, budgets, and all the staff it takes to run an event such as this. Other successes in her career include being a top radio marketing consultant at Nevada County Broadcasters, Vice President of Marketing for TechniQuest Associates, and Marketing Director for Sonic Technology Products.

"Every vote counts, and the population of this wonderful community deserves to feel confident that each vote is counted with extreme accuracy and efficiency. That’s where my integrity and attention to detail will serve the community well." Recommended Stories For You

In addition to her business acumen, Mary Anne is highly involved in the community and has served on several nonprofit boards of directors including the Penn Valley Community Foundation, InConcert Sierra, Sierra Master Chorale, and Rotary. Currently, she is serving as the 49er Rotary Club President, and works side by side with her fellow Rotary club members to improve this community that she calls home through hands-on projects at the North Star House, Pioneer Park, Nevada Union High School, Dee Mautino Park, and more.

"Nevada County residents for over 30 years, my husband Scott and I have been blessed to raise our two sons in this great community. Now enjoying young grandchildren, I have decided it is time to move from the private sector into a public position and run for elected office," she said.

Mary Anne's nonprofit organization leadership skills are evident through her committee chair positions leading to the Presidency of 49er Breakfast Rotary Club, and as a founding member of the Sierra Master Chorale. Her excellent communication and organizational abilities, and strong attention to detail will serve her well in an office that relies upon those qualities to run effectively. Mary Anne is committed to maintaining the integrity of elections and security of vital documents, and wants to improve how this office currently functions and how well it serves our community.

“Every vote counts, and the population of this wonderful community deserves to feel confident that each vote is counted with extreme accuracy and efficiency. That's where my integrity and attention to detail will serve the community well,” she said. "I will bring a willingness to serve, and to be visible and accessible to the citizens of Nevada County. When you step into these offices you should feel welcomed and well-served– whether you are filing or requesting legal documents, registering to vote, or filing papers to run for elected office."

To learn more, or to join Mary Anne's campaign, visit https://www.electmaryannedavis.com.